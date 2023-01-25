In the current trading session, Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) stock is trading at the price of $35.90, a fall of -0.32% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -28.38% less than its 52-week high of $50.13 and 16.12% better than its 52-week low of $30.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.87% below the high and +13.03% above the low.

2 DAYS AGO