Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
ELMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he already faces. Sayvonne Jordan, 26, of Elma, now also faces charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. Court documents indicate Jordan mutilated or dismembered...
Elma man charged in death of missing Iowa man faces additional charges
(ABC 6 News) – A northern Iowa man faces new charges on top of the 1st-degree murder charge that he already faces. Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, Elma now facing new charges of going armed with intent and abuse of a corpse. According to court documents, Jordan dismembered a corpse in...
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning. Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo. Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when...
Trial for Former Clarksville Police Officer Delayed
The trial for a former Clarksville Police officer facing almost a dozen counts of sexual exploitation of a minor has been delayed. 34-year-old Michael Tobin is accused of showing sexually explicit images and videos from a pending criminal case to a minor under the age of 18 between September of 2021 and February of 2022. The minor reported the illegal activity last March, Tobin was then fired by the City of Clarksville, and he was arrested in September by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI.
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Man Arrested for Purposeful Crash and Fight
A Waterloo man has been arrested after purposefully crashing another persons vehicle and getting into a fight at the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 28 year old Eric Lang was arrested on Monday and charged with second degree Criminal Mischief, Interference Causing Injury and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Mischief. He was also charged with third degree Burglary in an unrelated incident. Lang allegedly crashed another person’s Jeep Patriot into a metal pole on purpose, causing more than $1,500 in damage. He then went to the courthouse where he got into a fight. He struggled with deputies as they attempted to take him into custody, breaking the glass in a door and breaking the handle to a squad car. Back on January 15th Lang allegedly broke into a home on College Street and stole $160 in cash, shoes, and an Apple watch.
Cedar Falls man sentenced for ‘check-kiting scheme’ that caused nearly $250,000 in losses to a trucking company
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Cedar Falls was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in a bank fraud scheme. Nolan Otto Dewall was a manager and shareholder at a Black Hawk County grain cooperative, as well as a part owner of a trucking company in Dike, Iowa. Evidence at the hearing showed that in May of 2018, DeWall “check-kiting” scheme in which he transferred large amounts of funds by check between the grain cooperative and trucking company.
Chatfield duo to be sentenced for stealing more than $90,000 from dementia patient
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Chatfield duo will be sentenced for stealing money from someone with dementia. The sentencing of Bruce Lynn Amundson, 68, and Deborah Lane Amundson, 66, is set for March 16 in Olmsted County District Court. They were charged in May 2022 with six counts of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Fayette County Man Arrested for Relationship with Minor
A Fayette County man has been arrested after he was found to be in a relationship with a female minor. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says after a week-long investigation, they’ve filed two charges against 26-year old Kian Lee Halverson of Hawkeye. Halverson has been charged with Second...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
‘10MPH out here is too fast!!!!!’ Bremer County deputies warn drivers to avoid Highway 218
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to avoid Highway 218 between Janesville and Waverly Wednesday morning, saying multiple crashes have caused a miles-long traffic backup. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said there are four semis and cars blocking the roadway near...
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
Carl Crooks, 85, Ionia
Carl Crooks age 85 of Ionia, IA died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton, IA. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, with interment at New Hampton City Cemetery. Friends...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword. In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.
