Julia Fox defends co-sleeping with her 2-year-old son: ‘Sue me’

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
 3 days ago

Julia Fox might be New York’s most relatable celebrity.

The “Uncut Gems” star gave fans a peek inside her Manhattan apartment via TikTok on Wednesday, admitting that her 2-year-old son, Valentino, sleeps in bed with her.

“He only wants to be in mama’s room,” Fox, 32, explained in the video, after panning over to the little one’s own bedroom.

“He, like, doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”

The model – who famously dated rapper Kanye West last year – also got candid with her followers about her surprisingly normal living quarters.

Julia Fox gave fans a peek inside her very relatable Manhattan apartment.
“I never thought in a million years that I would do this, but I do believe in maximum transparency,” she began.

“So I’m going to give you guys an apartment tour. And I know I’m going to get roasted and whatever, but hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and be like, ‘OK, well maybe I’m not doing so bad.’”

Fox then flipped the camera to reveal her bed in the living room – which she moved in order to turn her own bedroom into “a little playroom” for the child she shares with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev.

She also highlighted her “nostalgia mirror,” which featured photos of her son as a baby, along with snaps of her friends who tragically died over the years.

The “No Sudden Move” star went on to film her “very long hallway,” her “little bathroom,” and her kitchen.

Fans praised Fox’s surprisingly normal apartment.
“Don’t judge me,” she quipped in the voice over. “I know it’s really messy. I also have shoe boxes in the kitchen, which is very common for New Yorkers.”

She then took her 1.6 million TikTok followers into her son’s bedroom, which featured a lofted bed, and toys galore.

“I put the most effort into this room, I think,” she said. “I really wanted him to have a cute room. However, he does not hang out in here at all.”

Fox shares her son with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev.
Fox added, “For me, personally, I just, I don’t like excessive displays of wealth. They make me feel icky. You know, especially people that have really big houses … it’s just really wasteful when there’s so many homeless people in this country.”

Fans were quick to comment on how “relatable” the brunette beauty was in the video, and how evident it was that she prioritized her son.

“Julia fox is the most normal celebrity I have ever seen. She deserves it all for her honesty and transparency. We love u juju foxy,” one of the top comments read.

She welcomed Valentino in 2021.
“So nice to finally see a celeb home that actually feels lived in,” a second person chimed in.

“Your a mother that obviously prioritizes your child & it is a beautiful apartment. Love you are showing that success looks different for every person,” another fan wrote.

Fox split from Artemiev after welcoming their son in 2021 — with the actress referring to her pilot ex as a “deadbeat dad” in a series of social media rants that she later backtracked on.

She went on to date the Yeezy rapper, but the pair eventually called it quits after roughly six weeks of dating. Fox later said she was “proud” of herself for walking away from him.

Page Six

