ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Dismissed jurors in Murdaugh trial recount selection process experience

By Jordan Cioppa
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzJp9_0kRL1pho00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Twelve people were selected to move forward as jurors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Wednesday.

Jury sworn in, opening statements next in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Judge Clifton Newman went through a total of four panels of prospective jurors starting on Monday. People were weeded out based on conflicting factors such as where they work, work schedules, criminal history, relations to the Murdaugh family, and connections to other parties in the case.

There were about 80 people left on Wednesday who qualified as potential jurors in the final pool. From there, it was narrowed down to the chosen 12.

The jury is made up of four men and eight women. Ten jurors are white and two are African American.

“I like the jury. I think that, you know, it’s pretty balanced. I would have liked to see an African American male on there, obviously, but you’ve got eight women, you’ve got two African American women and you’ve got good age ranges there,” said South Carolina State Representative Justin Bamberg.

Rep. Bamberg is an attorney for several victims in the financial cases against Murdaugh. He believes the mostly female jury could be good for the prosecution because Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son.

Marilyn Whiteman was a potential juror who was dismissed on Wednesday. She said it was a long process, which started for her on Monday.

“I thought it was interesting. You can’t make a judgement until you actually hear the evidence, so it would’ve been a learning process for me,” Whiteman said.

Christopher Smith was also released from jury duty on day three of the trial.

“I was kind of on the fence, you know, I didn’t know if it was going to be you know, exciting or mostly just a lot of waiting around,” Smith said when asked if he was relieved to be let go. “The rumors of being sequestered was kind of scary because nobody wants to be away from home that long.”

Six alternate jurors were also selected, three men and three women.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

First week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Week one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is complete, with nine witnesses having testified thus far. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 4 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations On Friday, three witnesses took the stand: one investigator from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and two from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: 4th day of Murdaugh trial focuses on crime scene

The officer who was first to arrive on the scene of the 2021 murder of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son testified Thursday that Murdaugh was upset but did not see any visible tears on his face. “Responders at the scene testified Murdaugh appeared distraught and nervous, though he wasn’t...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Six witnesses testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony began Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 3 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Six witnesses were called to the […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Prosecutors, defense argue guns, bad acts in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — As prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, a judge decided to wait until the issues come up at trial to decide whether jurors hear evidence about blood spatter or other crimes Murdaugh is charged with. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, judge has key rulings

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Before testimony begins in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, defense lawyers will ask the judge to make a pair of key rulings this week that could strike a massive amount of evidence from the case. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh’s bad behavior and the numerous other crimes […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh appears emotional as defense, prosecutors discuss crime scene photos

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared emotional Wednesday afternoon during a trial in which he is accused of killing his wife and youngest son. Reporters inside the Colleton County courtroom said Murdaugh began to cry while both the defense and prosecution teams discussed whether they would exclude revealing sensitive photos from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJBF.com

11 a.m. update Murdaugh jury selection

The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Alex Murdaugh trial is underway in Walterboro as jury selection began around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Aiken leaders announce possible plans for former …. NewsChannel 6 at 11. Columbia County school district host ‘let’s...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy