Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
Jacksonville cancels deal for new apartments at former River City Brewing site downtown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown Investment Authority has terminated a deal with the Related Group for building an apartment community on the downtown riverfront site where the River City Brewing Company restaurant was demolished to make way for the apartments. Jacksonville City Council approved an agreement in June 2021...
River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk...
Photos: Veterans Stand Down event in Jacksonville
Veterans Stand Down event Day 1 of the annual Veterans Stand Down event at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. (City of Jacksonville/Facebook)
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
Northeast Jacksonville residents raise environmental concerns over proposed housing development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Wood has lived on Black Hammock Island for 50 years and says forest burns and flooding are common. "My wife and I have had to stand out [in his yard] for three days at one point and throw feed sacks onto our house to keep it from burning."
UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center
UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
FDOT Selects Superior to Revamp Jacksonville’s Arlington Expressway
Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as the preferred contractor to provide significant structural upgrades to State Road 115/Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. The heavy civil contractor was awarded the $26 million contract to complete improvements to the bustling corridor that would not only extend the life of the aging infrastructure but give the area a much-needed facelift.
Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
Neighbors raise concerns over potential rezoning of church for new development
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Mandarin are concerned about the potential rezoning of church owned property to allow for new development. Neighbors said they are fighting to preserve the character that’s still left in mandarin. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Rezoning signs...
Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again
Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
City Council approves $7.5 million for 1st and Main in Springfield
Corner Lot Development Group’s proposed multifamily and commercial 1st and Main project in Historic Springfield is approved for city financial support. The Jacksonville City Council voted 19-0 on Jan. 24 to award a $7.5 million property tax and cash incentive to the 202-unit market-rate apartment project. The redevelopment agreement...
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
Parlor Doughnuts Expanding With Additional Location
The newest location in the St. Johns area will become Parlor Doughnut's 11th Florida storefront.
JFRD: Dog dies in structure fire on Rosselle Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has dispatched crews to the 3300 Block of Rosselle Street in response to a one alarm fire. JFRD reported that the fire left one dog dead and a home destroyed early this morning. Along with smoke and fire damage, most of the ceiling has been pulled and there is significant water damage.
Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor
Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County’s beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters reacts to Tyre Nichols bodycam video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters has expressed his condemnation of the beating that led to the death of Memphis man Tyre Nichols. A bodyworn camera video that was released Friday night shows five police officers brutally beating Nichols on Jan. 7. He died three days later. Those...
