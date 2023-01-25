ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

River City Marketplace | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

River City Marketplace is a very quiet shopping center where you can spend a good shopping weekend. The shops in this place provide you with what you need for your day to day, and the restaurants that you will find are very diverse, so you will have tentative and varied options.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

UF Health-Jacksonville prepares to launch ER-urgent care center

UF Health-Jacksonville and Texas-based Intuitive Health cut the ribbon Jan. 27 to open UF Health Emergency & Urgent Care Center-Baymeadows. It is the first of three hybrid medical facilities the health care partnership plans to open in Jacksonville. The Baymeadows center at 11251 Lamb Trail Lane off Interstate 295 and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
csengineermag.com

FDOT Selects Superior to Revamp Jacksonville’s Arlington Expressway

Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has been selected by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) as the preferred contractor to provide significant structural upgrades to State Road 115/Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. The heavy civil contractor was awarded the $26 million contract to complete improvements to the bustling corridor that would not only extend the life of the aging infrastructure but give the area a much-needed facelift.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Regency Square Mall | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Regency Square Mall, which has a privileged location, being easy to access. On the other hand, although the commercial offer is not as abundant as we would like, here you can find strategic stores to buy what you need. Featured Shopping Stores: Dillard's, David's...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
freightwaves.com

Running on Ice: Florida makes headlines again

Hello, and welcome to the coolest community in freight! Here you’ll find the latest information on warehouse news, tech developments and all things reefer madness-related. I’m your controller of the thermostat, Mary O’Connell. Thanks for having me!. All thawed out. Whether you believe that reefer units are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

City Council approves $7.5 million for 1st and Main in Springfield

Corner Lot Development Group’s proposed multifamily and commercial 1st and Main project in Historic Springfield is approved for city financial support. The Jacksonville City Council voted 19-0 on Jan. 24 to award a $7.5 million property tax and cash incentive to the 202-unit market-rate apartment project. The redevelopment agreement...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Dog dies in structure fire on Rosselle Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has dispatched crews to the 3300 Block of Rosselle Street in response to a one alarm fire. JFRD reported that the fire left one dog dead and a home destroyed early this morning. Along with smoke and fire damage, most of the ceiling has been pulled and there is significant water damage.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
BRUNSWICK, GA
floridapolitics.com

Former Beaches Mayors back Donna Deegan’s campaign for Jax Mayor

Former leaders of Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach are on board. Two former Mayors of Duval County’s beach communities are endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan in her campaign for Jacksonville Mayor. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her leadership skills firsthand. She is the pragmatic, passionate problem...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Small child drowned in family pool in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a small child drowned near a Jacksonville Heights neighborhood at 8500 Noroad Saturday afternoon. According to JSO, at around 4:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of Norad to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on a possible drowning that was called in for the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

