Las Vegas Market announced that it kicks offs the nation’s most comprehensive residential design, construction and furnishings sourcing week with expanded and reimagined furniture, décor and gift resources plus 40+ events at its January 29-Feburary 2, 2023 staging at World Market Center Las Vegas. It is the first of five trade shows – including Design & Construction Week’s (DCW) NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) and The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS); The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES, StonExpo, and TileExpo; and The National Hardware Show (NHS) – that will together attract the nation’s design and retail power to Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO