Elena Ohlander is one of Jacksonville’s fine artists who combines the worlds of fine art, culture, and illustration. Much of Elena’s work is culturally driven and reflective of her Norwegian and Asian background. However it is not limited to that. Her art pieces, whether in the form of wall murals or a series of paintings in an art gallery , are multi-faceted. There is a deep love for Anime, Manga, and Japanese pop culture often depicted in her works.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO