Las Vegas Market to Kickoff City-Wide Sourcing Week

Las Vegas Market announced that it kicks offs the nation’s most comprehensive residential design, construction and furnishings sourcing week with expanded and reimagined furniture, décor and gift resources plus 40+ events at its January 29-Feburary 2, 2023 staging at World Market Center Las Vegas. It is the first of five trade shows – including Design & Construction Week’s (DCW) NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) and The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show® (KBIS); The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES, StonExpo, and TileExpo; and The National Hardware Show (NHS) – that will together attract the nation’s design and retail power to Las Vegas.
