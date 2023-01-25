Read full article on original website
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
wschronicle.com
The Chronicle’s Business of the Month: Local pastor opens conference center in memory of her father
In 2021, SEG Jr. Conference Center opened in Winston-Salem. The reason for opening the conference center is an inspiring and heartwarming story. “Before my father passed away, he said you better learn how to create residual income. I was always a daddy’s girl, he gave me everything I asked for. So, I had no clue what he meant by residual income, and he passed before he could explain it to me,” said Cherry Teal.
10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
Governor Cooper attends ground breaking for new supersonic jet facility in Greensboro
Aircraft manufacturing company Boom Supersonic broke ground in Greensboro Thursday for its new aircraft 'superfactory'.
A historic Winston-Salem home is now an in-demand dining spot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest homes in Winston-Salem is now offering a new dining option for people in the city. Founders Restaurant has quickly become a hot spot since opening in late 2022. It sits inside the historic Shaffner Inn. The home was built right outside Old Salem in 1907. Over the years, […]
rhinotimes.com
Possible Prepared Food Tax For Greensboro Is Hard To Swallow For Some
The City of Greensboro often makes requests of Guilford County government for cooperation on a wide variety of issues. The latest such discussion – still in the very early stages – could lead to the city asking the county for help in implementing a prepared food tax. That...
Greensboro restaurant among top 100 places to eat in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A favorite local spot in Greensboro has just gained some major national recognition. Freeman’s Grub & Pub, located in the heart of Greensboro on 1820 Spring Garden Street, is ranked number 75 on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the US. Coming with a 4.5-star rating, Freeman’s […]
Driveway repair company fails to repair problems after customers complain about cracks
ELON, N.C. — Kathy Goodwin was walking around her front yard doing chores when she noticed a problem. One problem became two and then three. Before long, she discovered a lot of problems. “I would look and see one and then another and another,” Goodwin said. Her driveway...
wschronicle.com
A prophecy and a passion for health
A prophecy to “Keep on Running” received by Dr. Charolette Leach, First Lady of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, over 35 years ago revealed her passion and calling to promote health. To this day, God still speaks to her while she runs. Her master’s degree in exercise science and a personal focus on health have helped her to bring this prophecy and passion to life in Winston-Salem.
Family displaced after fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A family is displaced after a fire in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem Fire said an adult and five children were displaced after a fire on the 800 block of Willow Street around 6 a.m. The fire was caused by flammable objects catching fire on the stove. MORE...
Noise and traffic complaints are the tips of the iceberg for neighbors near new Urban Loop stretch
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lots of people are happy about the completion of the Greensboro Urban Loop but to make it happen, NCDOT had to make some big changes to neighborhoods along the route. Noise and traffic changes are some of the complaints WFMY News 2 has gotten since the...
Interstate 85 North crash closes lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 Northbound is closed due to a crash on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 118 near Exit 119 for Groometown Road and Exit 120 I-85 Business in Greensboro. The crash occurred at around 6:53 p.m. […]
North Carolina families lose hundreds in SNAP benefits due to card skimmers
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Victims are sharing their experiences after scammers changed their lives with a single swipe. There have been over 800 reports filed in the Piedmont Triad of card skimmers stealing funds off of people’s EBT cards. Most of the cases are in Guilford, Randolph and Yadkin Counties. Nearly a dozen were […]
New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard. WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot. You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
RJ Reynolds High School celebrates 100 years
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Everywhere you look at RJ Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem there’s history. The school is celebrating its centennial: 100 years of educating and inspiring generation upon generation. Terry Hicks is a former teacher and historian of sorts. His love for the school shows when he talks about its history. “It provides […]
Greensboro garbage men rescue man unresponsive on busy road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Greensboro solid waste operators are being called heroes after saving a man’s life they saw lying in the street face down. Harold McNair and Oliver Grey said they were on their route Tuesday morning on Hobbs Road and Sage Drive when they saw a man lying faced down with his […]
Home Lost | Greensboro mother and daughter without home after fire on Buff St.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A mother and her daughter are without a home after a fire in Greensboro. Alesia Washington said her home on the 1300 block of Buff Street caught on fire Friday. Washington said her daughter was in the home during the fire and used a window to...
wschronicle.com
Senior Services offers support for grandparents raising grandchildren and other kinship caregivers
Senior Services is initiating a support group for older adults residing in Forsyth County who are raising a minor relative or providing other types of kinship care. Often these individuals are grandparents raising their grandchildren, but not always. In 2017 Congress enacted the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support and Engage (RAISE)...
