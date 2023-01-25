ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

The Observer view on the UK’s toxic stance on sugar farming

Near the end of 2022, the secretary of state for the environment, Thérèse Coffey, committed the UK to halving the impact of damaging pesticides on the nation’s wildlife and flora by the year 2030. It is a laudable aspiration. Biodiversity in Britain, as across the planet, is in peril as the climate heats up, pollution causes increasing harm to the landscape and alien species spread over the countryside. Considerable care will be needed if we are to protect nature, which is vital to our health, wellbeing and survival, from continued degradation. Limiting the ecological injury of pesticides is an encouraging move.
furninfo.com

Flexsteel Returns to Las Vegas. Showcases New Brand and Collections

Flexsteel Industries announced that it will return to Las Vegas this Winter Market. The company has signed a four-year lease, showing a committed return to exhibiting at the World Market Center Las Vegas. “We continue to focus on growth and exceptional customer experience for our retailers,” said David Crimmins, Vice...
