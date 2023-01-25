Read full article on original website
A British youth working from a bedroom at his grandfather's house made 'slick videos' that could have inspired 2 US mass shooters, a court heard
Daniel Harris, 19, from Derbyshire, England, published "rightwing terrorist bile," which was watched by US mass shooters who killed 15 people.
‘Everything is fake’: how global crime gangs are using UK shell companies in multi-million pound crypto scams
A woman meets a man online. They flirt. Then, after a few weeks, they begin imagining a future together. Fast forward a few months and one of them has had their heart broken and been defrauded of their life savings. It sounds like a classic romance scam, but it isn’t....
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row.
The Observer view on the UK’s toxic stance on sugar farming
Near the end of 2022, the secretary of state for the environment, Thérèse Coffey, committed the UK to halving the impact of damaging pesticides on the nation’s wildlife and flora by the year 2030. It is a laudable aspiration. Biodiversity in Britain, as across the planet, is in peril as the climate heats up, pollution causes increasing harm to the landscape and alien species spread over the countryside. Considerable care will be needed if we are to protect nature, which is vital to our health, wellbeing and survival, from continued degradation. Limiting the ecological injury of pesticides is an encouraging move.
Flexsteel Returns to Las Vegas. Showcases New Brand and Collections
Flexsteel Industries announced that it will return to Las Vegas this Winter Market. The company has signed a four-year lease, showing a committed return to exhibiting at the World Market Center Las Vegas. “We continue to focus on growth and exceptional customer experience for our retailers,” said David Crimmins, Vice...
