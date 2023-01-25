Read full article on original website
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Responds To The Rock’s Claims He Won’t Be Ready For WrestleMania
Roman Reigns has addressed the rumours of him facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39 as the dream match appears to be looking less and less likely. For months – if not years – rumours have run rampant that The Rock would be the one to finally take down Roman Reigns in a WrestleMania clash for the ages, especially since Reigns began referring to himself as The Tribal Chief.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, match card, rumors, location, date
One of the tent-pole events of the WWE calendar is here. Typically considered among the "majors" is the Royal Rumble. The annual event draws many fans in as there is always potential for shocking results and entrants into the match. It all goes down on Saturday night inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
wrestlinginc.com
'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Angle
For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.
wrestlinginc.com
WBD Reportedly Banned The Briscoes For More Than Jay's Offensive Slurs
Mark Briscoe appeared on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday and took on Jay Lethal to honor the memory of Jay Briscoe, who passed away earlier this month. However, Tony Khan confirmed that he "fought hard" to get Mark on the show as Warner Bros. Discovery executives previously banned them from appearing on AEW programming on TBS and TNT. Furthermore, their reasons for doing so were reportedly two-fold.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
wrestlinginc.com
LA Knight Talks About Returning To The Company After 10 Years Away
Approaching his 20-year anniversary in professional wrestling, WWE star L.A. Knight – real name Shaun Ricker – finds himself on the verge of a breakout year in WWE, the same company he was released from in August 2014. At the time, Ricker was a development talent on "NXT" under the name Slate Randall and clashed with the then-head trainer, Bill DeMott.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Super Kicks Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Despite Roman Reigns’ specific instructions, Sami Zayn appeared on Friday’s WWE SmackDown. Zayn arrived early in the show to personally thank Jey Uso for saving him on RAW. Later in the episode, Jey and Jimmy were banned from entering the building, prompting Jey to make a phone call for a favor.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Gives WWE Star Hard Camera Instructions Live On Raw
Triple H was dishing out the instructions on Raw, telling someone who should know better to stop turning their back to the hard camera in a moment many missed. On the 30th anniversary of Raw many WWE Hall of Famers were in attendance to celebrate the special occasion. The Undertaker made his presence felt when he resurrected the American Badass to confront LA Knight. Knight tried to walk away from The Deadman but he was stopped in his tracks by Bray Wyatt who went on to have a spine-tingling moment in the ring with the legendary star.
PWMania
Nikki Bella Criticizes the WWE’s Lack of “Appreciation” for Women
Nikki and Brie Bella appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to promote “Nikki Says I Do” on the E! Network. Nikki and Brie were asked about their comments after WWE RAW is XXX this week. Nikki stated that women have accomplished a great deal in the 30 years...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Confirms Reason The Bellas Did Not Appear On Raw XXX
Though the "WWE Raw XXX" anniversary show was meant to highlight the greatest moments and superstars in "Raw" history, there has been some controversy regarding the lack of women highlighted on the episode. Two WWE Hall of Famers, Nikki and Brie Bella, were originally promoted for the celebratory show but were later removed from advertisements without a given explanation. Nikki would take to social media later in the week and establish that WWE originally told them they had no plans for the Bellas at "Raw XXX," so they booked a press event for their upcoming E! Network show, "Nikki Bella Says I Do." Now, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has supported the explanation given by Nikki as to why they couldn't attend "Raw" his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
