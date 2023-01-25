Read full article on original website
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
Monroe Police Department investigating shooting involving Monroe Police Officers
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Louisiana man arrested after allegedly hitting Walmart employee, spitting on police officer
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect allegedly refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and identified him as Shane J. […]
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
Monroe man accused of throwing brick through girlfriend’s car window after argument; arrested
The Monroe Police Department arrested 34-year-old LeTrez D. Huff after allegedly throwing brick through girlfriend's car window.
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
Domestic incident leads to arrest
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
John Charles Snell III, 5/18/1982; 9650 S Hwy 143, Farmerville, La; Violation of Protective Order - Felony 2 cts Heath Michael Caples, 3/3/1982; 2306 Hwy 151, Downsville, La; Simple Burglary (Theft from Motor Vehicle), Theft - Misd. January 16. Kyle David Dailey, 9/28/2001; 508 Davis Avenue, Sterlington, La; Illegal Poss....
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!
Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the...
Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach
Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
