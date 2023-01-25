ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
kalb.com

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

John Charles Snell III, 5/18/1982; 9650 S Hwy 143, Farmerville, La; Violation of Protective Order - Felony 2 cts Heath Michael Caples, 3/3/1982; 2306 Hwy 151, Downsville, La; Simple Burglary (Theft from Motor Vehicle), Theft - Misd. January 16. Kyle David Dailey, 9/28/2001; 508 Davis Avenue, Sterlington, La; Illegal Poss....
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
opso.net

The Ouachita Correctional Center is Hiring!

Interested in a career at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office in Corrections? The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring Correctional Officers for the Ouachita Correctional Center. Here is Deputy Aguilar to tell you about what it takes! Interested? Click the employment tab in the menu box on this website for more information.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA

Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. WMWO Chamber of Commerce "Love Local" Bag Fundraiser. Updated: 11 hours ago. The community can buy Valentine's Day gift bags to support the...
WINNFIELD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Property damage leads to arrest in Dubach

Police arrested a Ruston woman Friday after she reportedly damaged a door after being told to leave a Dubach apartment. Dubach Police responded to a call of a fight in progress at Dubach Apartments Friday evening. The lease holder from the apartment said Ericka R. Gatson, 22, had punched a hole in two of the doors in the complex. Gatson was reportedly told she needed to move out when she kicked the front door until it burst open.
DUBACH, LA

