More than 10K tires found during Preble County clean-up
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A team with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) handled a clean-up project in Preble County.
According to our partners at Eaton Register Herald , crews worked during a recent weekend to clean up an area on Camden-West Elkton Road in Somers Township. During the clean-up, over 10,000 scrapped tires were reportedly found in a tributary of Rush Run.
Our partners say the Assistant Director of Preble County Recycling, Beth Wright told the Preble County Commissioners on Monday, January 9 about the clean-up initiative occurring outside of Camden.
“Adam (Craft) sent me some pictures Friday of a clean-up that’s going on, on Camden-West Elkton Road,” Wright said. “I didn’t know about it prior to last week, and it’s pretty big actually.”
The clean-up project by the EPA in Preble County will not be costing money to Preble County or its municipalities. The property owner reportedly had applied for a ""No-Fault, or No Cost"" grant.
Wright says, “Well, apparently the resident had applied and there’s 10,000 plus tires.”
