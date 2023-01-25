Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Vince McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Do Not Consider Sami Zayn to Be WWE’s New Face
Sami Zayn’s comments on Ariel Helwani’s show today were discussed by Dave Meltzer and Garrett Gonzlaes on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Sami stated that he is aware that he does not resemble Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or John Cena and that he will never be the company’s face, but he could see himself holding the WWE Title for a few months.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Writer Says Bianca Belair Was Not Originally Supposed To Win Royal Rumble
"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has found great success since her call-up in April 2020. But her historic 2021 run, which included headlining Night One of WrestleMania 37 and defeating Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, all began with a Royal Rumble win that wasn't originally meant to be.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE No Longer Acknowledging Bryan Danielson’s Record Rumble Performance
WWE is moving on from Bryan Danielson’s impressive performance at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event. At WWE’s first event as part of their Saudi Arabia deal, Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) entered at #1 and lasted a record-breaking 76 minutes and 5 seconds. In WWE’s latest Royal Rumble...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
PWMania
Backstage Update on Ronda Rousey’s WWE Royal Rumble Status, Latest on NXT Stars Appearing
The men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches are among the five matches that have been officially announced for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Only seven competitors have been revealed as of Friday morning for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, with Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Emma, Zelina Vega, and Shayna Baszler already declaring their entry in it. Women from NXT are waiting to hear if anyone is going to be brought in, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. NXT talent “was not informed about any placement,” Meltzer reports.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Wants No DQ WrestleMania Match Against Top WWE Star
This past Monday during the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw," Austin Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in a No Disqualification match against Bobby Lashley. Of course, it didn't play out in a particularly straightforward manner. After "The Almighty" had seemingly gained the upper hand, a returning Brock Lesnar took to the ring and delivered an F-5 to both competitors — with Theory landing on top of Lashley rather fortuitously before securing the pinfall. Still, "The Now" holds a major title as we continue on the Road to WrestleMania, which is worth noting.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Sr. Believes His Son Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble
John Cena’s return to the ring may be mere days away, according to comments made by his father John Cena Sr. After over a year away from the ring, Cena Jr. competed on the final SmackDown of 2022, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Angle
For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.
wrestleview.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Spotted At Titan Tower
According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted earlier this week at Titan Tower, thus speculating his return back to his old office. The report also notes this is the first confirmed sighting of McMahon back to work. There had been reports of rumors McMahon was seen at Titan Tower going...
PWMania
AEW Star Reacts to Ric Flair’s Harsh Criticism About Him
Konosuke Takeshita has reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s harsh criticism. Flair discussed Takeshita’s knife-edge chops delivered to Bryan Danielson during their AEW Dynamite match on January 11, specifically the chops Danielson took while down on his knees, on a recent episode of his “To Be The Man” podcast.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
Yardbarker
Vince McMahon working a normal schedule, normal hours at WWE HQ
There's been some speculation from fans about Vince McMahon's role in WWE since returning as the chairman of the Board. Nothing has changed in regards to how creative is run and Triple H is still running things at Raw and SmackDown. Ric Flair noted on his podcast that he did not see Vince backstage at Raw although he had hoped to see him. The people at the Gorilla position were Hunter, Bruce Prichard, and William Regal.
WWE Royal Rumble: Rhodes and Ripley are heading to WrestleMania, Zayn turns on Bloodline
Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley outlasted the fields of 30 at this year's WWE Royal Rumble, but the most shocking moments came at the night's end when Sami Zayn split from the Bloodline.
PWMania
Vince McMahon Returns to WWE Headquarters
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has returned to the company’s headquarters. According to a new report from PWInsider, McMahon was spotted this week at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, indicating that he’s returned to his old office. Since his retirement in the summer, there have been rumors of Vince...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Speculation On Sami Zayn Potentially Winning The Royal Rumble
In recent months, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Despite aligning with the heel group, however, the storyline has established the "Honorary Uce" as one of the most popular acts on the WWE roster. As such, there has been much speculation about Zayn potentially winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match, breaking away from the faction, and facing Reigns for the title at WWE WrestleMania 39.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Appear at WWE RAW is XXX
Some top names were missing from the legends’ segments on Monday’s RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tatanka opted not to participate so that he could watch his son compete in wrestling, and Mick Foley announced on Facebook that he would also be skipping the event because he had been traveling for a month and needed some time to rest and spend time with his family.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Road To Recovery, AEW Return For Adam Cole
Adam Cole’s health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
PWMania
Former WWE Prospect Makes Debut At AEW Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
Comments / 3