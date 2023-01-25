ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

iastate.edu

Autism and animal behavior expert to deliver lecture at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – A leading author on the topics of autism and animal behavior will deliver a lecture at Iowa State University on Thursday, Feb. 2. Dr. Temple Grandin is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She also has a successful career consulting on both livestock handling equipment design and animal welfare. Grandin’s lecture, titled “Let’s Talk About Pets,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Union Great Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.
Excellence Award goes to ISU Material Advantage Chapter

The Iowa State University Material Advantage (MA) Chapter won a Chapter of Excellence Award from the international student program at the 2022 annual Materials Science and Technology Conference held in Pittsburgh last October. The ISU-MA Chapter received the award for their extensive work on professional development, as well as outreach...
Webinar: Monarch Butterfly Conservation within Agroecosystems

AMES, Iowa – An agricultural scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven, Connecticut, will speak about her efforts to promote monarch butterfly conservation during the Iowa Learning Farms weekly webinar, Feb. 1 at noon Central time. Kelsey Fisher’s research focuses on insect movement ecology and its...
Yard and Garden: Propagating Houseplants

AMES, Iowa – When houseplants get too large or more plants are desired, many can be vegetatively propagated. Vegetative propagation is growing new plants from vegetative parts, like leaves and stems. Propagating houseplants doesn't have to be intimidating, and species easily propagate at home utilizing techniques such as stem and leaf cuttings. In this article, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach horticulturists offer tips to propagate your favorite houseplants.
