AMES, Iowa – A leading author on the topics of autism and animal behavior will deliver a lecture at Iowa State University on Thursday, Feb. 2. Dr. Temple Grandin is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University. She also has a successful career consulting on both livestock handling equipment design and animal welfare. Grandin’s lecture, titled “Let’s Talk About Pets,” will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Memorial Union Great Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO