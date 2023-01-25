ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeathToNormalcy
3d ago

the problem is that in the Netflix series there were enough other things that were done that were verified lies (all the paparazzi stuff for starters) you start lying about one thing and all the other aspects become suspect.

Reply
6
CT1234
3d ago

She had a baby 6 months after the miscarriage. How did she do that? Hold onto your own pearls Liz, H&M have discredited themselves. The RF haven't said a peep.

Reply
3
Glenda McCarty
3d ago

It is sad that she had a miscarriage And no one gave a damn . When women lose a child they get depressed They can't think straight I always wondering when they did wrong . But I can say with my own eyes How much Harry loves Megan . And how much Harry loves his mom A mother loves their children no matter what You do not have to read it in a book . I think media Need to back off In London England They are the ones I think That is stirring stuff up.

Reply(3)
3
