Minot, ND

GoFundMe for North Dakota teacher and Air Force officer following tragic accident reaches $20k in donations

By Nick Jachim
 3 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — A GoFundMe page created to help support the family of Christopher Brewer, who tragically died in a crash that killed two along Highway 52 earlier this week, has reached its goal of $20,000 in one day.

Brewer was a teacher at Bishop Ryan Catholic School in Minot, was an Air Force officer assigned to the 119th Wing North Dakota Air National Guard, and was a husband and father of two children.

The fundraiser was created by Jeffrey Payne who shared that, “Whether it was as an educator, a coach, or his service in the armed forces, he embodied the core value of service before self. There’s something pretty amazing about the people who follow the call to serve in every aspect of their lives.”

The GoFundMe was started only a day ago with a goal of $20,000 which it has already surpassed and looks to keep growing. You can learn more about the fundraiser here .

KX News

KX News

