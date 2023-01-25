Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Rishi Sunak makes surprise intervention on Ukraine as anniversary of Russia war looms
Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv imposes fresh sanctions on 182 Russian and Belarusian firms – live
Three people also subject to trade restrictions, the latest move by Zelenskiy to block Moscow and Minsk’s connections to Ukraine
James Pfister: Taiwan: Emotional identity versus structure of peace
When the early Portuguese explorers landed on the northern coast of Taiwan in 1590, they called the island “Ilha Formosa,” meaning “Beautiful Isle.” Jerry Chen from New York, on Jan. 22, 2023, published a critical response to my column, “Same Mistake: Vietnam and Taiwan,” of Jan. 8, 2023. Others responded by email. Many of them had a connection to Taiwan. It is clear they love their “Beautiful Isle,” and they want the United States to help...
