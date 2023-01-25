Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said officials.

Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Anderson County Sheriff said that the driver, vehicle and prison unit are not being identified at this time.

A Palestine Police K9 officer assisted and his K9 conducted an open-air search, according to the sheriff, the dog alerted leading to a search of the vehicle where “narcotics and contraband were recovered from covert areas within the suspect vehicle.”

The sheriff said that no arrests have been made at this time and criminal charges are pending further investigation.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.



