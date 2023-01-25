ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Officials: Vehicle containing contraband ‘intended for delivery’ to prison unit intercepted

By Luke Whitney
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Officials intercepted a suspect vehicle containing contraband intended for delivery to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison unit, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying vehicle allegedly involved in animal cruelty case

The seizure included one pound and 10 ounces of methamphetamine, 30 cellphones, 44 large bags of tobacco and three small bags of marijuana, said officials.

Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Photo courtesy of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation is ongoing, the Anderson County Sheriff said that the driver, vehicle and prison unit are not being identified at this time.

A Palestine Police K9 officer assisted and his K9 conducted an open-air search, according to the sheriff, the dog alerted leading to a search of the vehicle where “narcotics and contraband were recovered from covert areas within the suspect vehicle.”

The sheriff said that no arrests have been made at this time and criminal charges are pending further investigation.

KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

