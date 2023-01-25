Read full article on original website
Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally
Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
Stocks head toward positive week as investors await Fed rate move
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks were rising, pushing the major indexes toward a positive week after economic data showed inflation slightly accelerated in December from the prior month. At 10:33 ET (15:33 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.2%...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Wall Street ends higher, notches weekly gains as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, marking the end of an rocky week in which economic data and corporate earnings guidance hinted at softening demand but also economic resiliency ahead of next week's Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. All three major U.S. stock indexes ended the session...
2 Cheap 11.2% Dividend Stocks and 1 Paying “Just” 9.5%
Today we’ll discuss a duo of cheap dividend stocks paying 11.2%. And, for good measure, we’ll throw in another bargain even though it “only” yields 9.5%. I jest because I love. Dividends, that is. And bear markets don’t usually last much longer than this. So, it is double-digit yield shopping we go.
Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K
© Reuters. Tesla May Sell Off Remaining Bitcoin Holdings if BTC Above $32K. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did not make any Bitcoin transactions in the final quarter of 2022. The average price of Tesla’s Bitcoin holdings is $32,099 per Bitcoin. Bitcoin rising above $32,000 could motivate Tesla to recoup invested...
Snap’s Stock Investors Risk More Pain on Advertising Woes
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are trading near their cheapest valuation on record, but a myriad of headwinds has investors doubtful over the prospect of a sustainable recovery ahead. The Snapchat parent reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, and the results will serve as the season’s first major indication of...
BankFinancial earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.27, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $15.86M versus the consensus estimate of $15.86M. BankFinancial's stock price closed at $9.91. It is up 1.64% in the last 3 months and down...
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28 FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTXs customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firms bankruptcy investigation is over.
Tesla: Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA): Morgan Stanley on why the stock is up so much post Q4. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) appears to be finally regaining the trust of investors as its shares trade nearly 10% higher early on Thursday following the company's Q4 earnings release late last night. Here's a Morgan...
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree
Aptos Price Faces a Minor Pullback at $17.52 After a Week of a Bullish Spree. Aptos cryptocurrency price analysis shows APT’s bullish spree has slowed down. APT is facing stiff rejection from the $20 mark. The bulls are defending the key support level of $17.00. The Aptos cryptocurrency has...
Price analysis 1/27: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
After two weeks of a stupendous rally, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has largely been flat this week. This is a positive sign, as it shows that market participants are not growing nervous before a slew of central bank meetings takes place next week. The United States Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are scheduled to announce their policy decisions next week.
Gold retreats after virtually touching $1,950; awaits PCE inflation data
Investing.com -- Gold futures came within a hair’s breadth of $1,950 an ounce before retreating on Thursday, as bulls in the game appeared to be conserving energy for another crack at the key resistance if U.S. inflation data due in the next 24 hours turns out to be tamer than thought.
SEB beats profit forecasts helped by trading income, hikes dividend
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish banking group SEB beat fourth-quarter net profit forecasts on Thursday on higher interest income after central bank rate hikes and trading gains, prompting it to boost its proposed dividend. Surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central...
Natural gas ends unchanged, raising questions on whether it has bottomed
Investing.com -- Natural gas futures fell for a sixth week in a row although Friday’s flat close raised questions on whether the ferocious selloff in the heating fuel over an unseasonably warm winter was coming to an end. The front-month March gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange’s...
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
Oil’s 2-week rally snaps on unexpected Russian supply, lingering U.S. worries
Investing.com -- Oil erased its January rally after crude prices posted their first weekly loss in three weeks and the second one for the month on reports of a surfeit of unexpected Russian supply headed for the market and signs that U.S. economic concerns were as important as bullish optimism over Chinese oil demand.
