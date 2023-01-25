Along With Rihanna, The Lineup Of Singers Performing At The Super Bowl Just Got Even Better

With pop superstar Rihanna as this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, anticipation for the show has the internet in a tizzy over what to expect, especially after dropping an internet-breaking teaser. Excitement is also heightened because it will mark the first performance from the multi-Grammy winner in five years. As if the "Umbrella" singer’s musical return wasn’t exciting enough, the list of Super Bowl performers just got even better with the inclusion of Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Emmy winner and proud Honorary Order of Jamaica recipient Sheryl Lee Ralph hopped on Twitter to announce her performance at the annual football spectacle. As the multi-talent she is, Ralph will sing the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the big game. Check out the Abbott Elementary star’s tweet to see why the moment is a dream come true for her.

It appeared the NFL wanted to go all in on the Caribbean vibes with Ralph singing in the pre-game show and Rihanna set to amp things up during halftime. The two women already share a connection beyond their Caribbean heritage as the Barbara Howard actress modeled in the Best Original Song nominee ’s star-studded Savage X Fenty runway show last year. Not only will it be exciting to see Ralph perform, but the Emmy winner will also get to show audiences she’s more than just the actress we see on Abbott Elementary .

If Sheryl Lee Ralph’s current awards season sweep (i.e., her Critics’ Choice Award and Emmy speeches ) are any indication of what’s to come, viewers are in for a great performance. The Tony nominee’s sing-and-dance background goes back decades to her early Broadway days, including her breakthrough performance as the original Deena Jones in the original production of Dreamgirls . Viewers have seen Ralph’s inner showgirl emerge several times through her TV and film performances, most notably her time on the classic CBS sitcom Designing Women . However, her Dreamgirls moment with fellow Emmy winner Jennifer Hudson already gave audiences a sneak preview of what we'll get during the big game.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will be joined in the pre-Super Bowl festivities by other notable performers. Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing “National Anthem” in addition to Ralph’s rendition of the Black national anthem. Grammy-winning super producer Babyface is set to perform “America the Beautiful” during the pre-telecast as well.

The pre-game show is just as packed as the halftime performance. It is currently unknown how many of her hits Rihanna will perform during the 13-minute show. Like previous Super Bowl halftime performances, fans won’t know anything about the setlist until the big day. Look over some of the pop superstar’s most iconic performances before the big game takes place.

Super Bowl LVII will start on February 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. In the meantime, Abbott Elementary is currently taking a two-week break with a new episode set to premiere on February 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, just four days before the big game, however, you can watch all past episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy with a Hulu subscription.