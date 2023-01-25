Read full article on original website
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Michigan Legislature approves expanding tax credit for low-income workers: What it means
The Michigan House and Senate easily approved similar bills on Thursday to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers, an idea championed Wednesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in her State of the State address. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit, also called the Working Families Tax Credit, passed by a 27-11 margin in the Senate, with seven Republicans joining the 20 Senate Democrats to ensure the bill's approval. A similar bill passed 100-8 in the...
Never Give an Inch review: Mike Pompeo as ‘heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass’
The former secretary of state wants to be president. His vicious memoir will sell, but he may not find buyers at the polls
