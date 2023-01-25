Djokovic vs Paul live stream: How to watch Australian Open semifinal

Tennis at the highest level will be on display in the Djokovic vs Paul live stream from the 2023 Australian Open . The semifinals match will see Novak Djokovic continue his bid for a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam, while American up-and-comer Tommy Paul hopes to break through to his first major final.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the match live from anywhere with a VPN .

Djokovic vs Paul live stream: Time and channels

The Djokovic vs Paul live stream starts Friday, Jan. 27 at 2:30 p.m. AEDT / 3:30 a.m. GMT / Thursday 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Eurosport via Sky or Discovery Plus

• Australia — Watch on Nine via 9Now or Stan Sport

• Canada — Watch on TSN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Djokovic is, of course, one of the greatest players of all time with 21 Grand Slam championships. If he makes it to the final and wins, he'll tie Rafael Nadal for the record. His play has been exceptional throughout the tournament, no surprise, despite being troubled a bit by a hamstring injury.

Before 2022, he had won the Australian Open three years in a row. Last year, he was barred from playing for not adhering to a vaccination requirement and even deported from Australia. The controversy hasn't hurt his popularity with the crowd this year, though.

Paul is one of a group of young American players who have been rising through the ranks in the past few years, joining Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. The 25-year-old Paul is the first American man to reach an Australian Open singles semifinal since Andy Roddick in 2009.

Despite being unseeded, Paul has gone from underdog to a real threat. He has defeated to players before, including wins over Rafael Nadal and world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Here's everything you need to watch the Australian Open 2023 semifinal live stream between Djokovic and Paul.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream from anywhere on Earth

The 2023 Australian Open will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN , thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling, Eurosport or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Paul semifinal match on ESPN. The match is scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

ESPN is available on most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can get them with two of the best streaming services : Sling TV and FuboTV .

Sling TV : ESPN and ESPN2 are on Sling Orange, which is $40 per month and comes with a few dozen other top channels. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month. View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. After that, the Pro Plan gives you over 120 channels for $70/month. The channel lineup includes ESPN, as well as other top networks. View Deal

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis fans can watch the Djokovic vs Paul live stream exclusively on Eurosport.

The match will take place Friday, Jan. 27 at 3:30 a.m. GMT.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package , starting at £24 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £6 per month.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into the Djokovic vs Paul match on TSN.

With the time difference, coverage begins Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Channel 9 , as usual, is Australia's destination for Australian Open live streams, so that's where you can watch Djokovic vs Paul. That means you've got the option to watch it on your TV or via 9Now or Stan Sport .

How to watch Djokovic vs Paul live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch the Djokovic vs Paul live stream on Sky NZ , which includes access on mobile devices in the Sky Go app.