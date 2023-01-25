ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

38-year-old Staten Island lawyer killed while traveling abroad in Chile

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUBVb_0kRKnSZJ00

A family from Staten Island is hunting for truth and justice after their son was shot and killed while traveling abroad in Chile.

Eric Garvin, 38, was shot three times in the capital city of Santiago on January 14 while taking a picture.

"From a father's perspective, this is the darkest day in my life and my wife's life," said his father Eric D. Garvin, who spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

The victim's father and sister flew to Chile to meet with investigators who are reviewing unreleased security video of the crime.

"What they told us is my son was innocently walking down the street, paused for a moment, took a snapshot of a building in a drug-infested area," Garvin said. "And immediately following that, three gentlemen came across the street grabbed my son and stole his phone and shot him three times and he died there on the scene."

The 38-year-old attorney by trade graduated high school in Maryland and moved to Staten Island a decade ago.

He lived a life of service and exploration inspired by his dad, a former U.S. Air Force colonel.

"When he was going to law school at University of Maryland, he met a homeless guy by the name of Darnel who had a growth growing on side of his face, and he had no idea what that was and my son said 'hye you need to go get that checked out, make sure it's OK,'" Garvin said. "What he ended up finding out was that was cancerous, if it was left untreated he was going to die."

Garvin said his son wanted to use his advocacy for those who are often not paid much attention to.

Gene, as his family called him, also worked with former Mayor Bill de Blasio's office on community initiatives to reduce gun violence in areas like Brownsville, Brooklyn.

"I want people to be more like him, I want people to make space for each other," his sister Naomi Garvin said. "I want them to be curious about meeting each other and experiencing each other's cultures."

Garvin's sister Naomi said Santiago is a beautiful place with beautiful people and authorities have been helpful in the investigation and hope there will be arrests soon.

But violence that has plagued parts of Venezuela, Brazil and Colombia is now spilling into Santiago. Homicides in the city shot up 40% in the last six years.

Currently there is not a U.S. State Department travel warning to Chile.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD responded after a viral video appeared to show officers taking video of people leaving a Drake concert at the Apollo. Darla Miles has the story.

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile

A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

23-year-old woman killed in NYC car crash on Staten Island, cops say

A 23-year-old woman was killed in a dramatic one-car crash on Staten Island that left the vehicle split in two lengthwise, police said. The driver was arrested following the deadly episode, cops said. One Island business owner reporting to work likened the bloody, debris-strewned crash site to “Beirut.” The unidentified victim died from injuries she suffered after being thrown from the passenger seat of the white Dodge sedan she was riding in, police said. The episode unfolded around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. A 30-year-old man was driving southbound when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 2545 Hylan Blvd., near New...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CNN

US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia

Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
New York Post

Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life

A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in the city of Niteroi where Santos was living at the time. In 2011, Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account on a shopping spree. She also accused him of taking her jewelry. “I just want someone to stop him,” said...
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Put A Tracker On Her Own 'Lost' Luggage & It Turned Into A Wild Chase

United Airlines is coming under fire after a passenger decided to put the airline on blast for "lying" to her about the whereabouts of her bag after they lost it in transit. Valerie Szybala decided to document her experience trying to find her lost baggage with United Airlines on Twitter, and her viral story includes so many turns that it’s hard to keep up.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

At least 25 die in Peru when bus plunges off cliff

At least 25 people died Saturday when a bus carrying 60 passengers plunged over a cliff in northwestern Peru, police said.The bus, belonging to the Qorianka Tours company, had departed from Lima and was en route to Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, when for unknown reasons it left the road near the town of Organos, according to police.Police said an unknown number of injured passengers were transported to hospitals in El Alto and Mancora, popular resorts some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) north of Lima.Several passengers were thrown from the bus while others were trapped inside.Traffic accidents are common along Peru's roadways. CBS News reported more than 2,600 people were killed in such incidents in 2016. In 2018, at least 30 people were killed when a bus tumbled down a cliff onto a rocky beach Tuesday along a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve," Peruvian police and fire officials said. The highway was subsequently closed to bus traffic by the government.Peru has been roiled by protests calling for the ousting of President Dina Boluarte and the return to power of her predecessor, whose removal in December launched deadly unrest and cast the nation into political chaos.
New York Post

Woman slashes man in face in NYC, asks, ‘Why are you talking to my girl?’: cops

A female stranger slashed a man on the face on New Year’s Day in Lower Manhattan after snarling, “Why are you talking to my girl?,” cops said.  The 38-year-old man was walking on Greenwich Street near Rector Street around 1:40 a.m. when the suspect confronted him with the question, authorities said.  She then slashed him in the face above the left eye with a “cutting instrument,” cops said. It’s unclear whether another female was present at the time. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.  The suspect fled on foot, cops said.  Footage released late Monday shows the suspect hopping a subway turnstile — wearing a blue short-sleeved button-down shirt and jeans with no jacket.  She was still being sought Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
136K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy