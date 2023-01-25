Read full article on original website
nc.gov
Governor Cooper Encourages Eligible North Carolinians to Claim Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on Federal Taxes to Access Full Benefits
Today, Governor Cooper joined the United States Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service in recognizing January 27 as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day to encourage eligible North Carolinians to claim the tax credit on their upcoming federal taxes. “North Carolina families should take a moment today...
