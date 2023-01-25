Read full article on original website
KTLO
Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration
Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
KTLO
Power fully restored to Entergy’s Baxter Co. customers, NAEC’s Marion Co. members
Two energy companies have made significant progress in restoring power to residents in north central Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas has fully restored power to its customers in Baxter County, and power has also been fully restored to North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s members in Marion County. As of 6:40 Saturday morning,...
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
KTLO
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
KYTV
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative shares update on power restoration following snowstorm
SALEM, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - It could be days before crews restore electricity in parts of northern Arkansas following this week’s snowstorm. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service to more than 4,000 members since morning. Roughly 8,900 members remain without service. Mountain Home District...
KTLO
Technical issues with 2 traffic signals in MH area
Motorists driving in the Mountain Home area will need to exercise caution as a couple of traffic signals are experiencing technical difficulties. According to a Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson, the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62B and Commerce Drive is functioning, but it’s running slow. The stop light at the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Buzzard Roost Road is not working correctly. The Mountain Home Street Department is working to correct the issue.
KTLO
Limb debris pick up February 3
The City of Mountain Home is partnering with Waste Connections to do limb pickup inside the city limits only on February 3.Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
KTLO
MH School District to run snow routes Friday; some area schools remain closed
Mountain Home will be among the school districts to be open on Friday. Mountain Home buses will run snow routes in the morning at afternoon, and the same status goes for Yellville-Summit. The Bakersfield R-IV School District will resume classes with buses normal routes at driver’s discretion. Their Votech students...
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem For Some Thursday
(KTTS News) — Power outages are still a problem for people around West Plains, where a foot of snow fell Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 3,500 customers in Howell County are still waiting for lights and heat to come back on. Only a handful of outages are...
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues
The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
Crews work to fix power outages in Arkansas
NORTHERN Ar., – Impacts from the winter storm are still being felt Wednesday night as thousands of people are still without power. In the northern Arkansas area, crews continue to work to fix the outages. We spoke to the utility company Entergy to get an update at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. “We probably have […]
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
KTLO
Claudia Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 67-year-old Claudia Keppel of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Claudia Keppel died Friday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Bonnie Viereck, 93, Salem (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 93-year-old Bonnie Viereck of Salem are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Bonnie Viereck died Saturday in Salem.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Kait 8
Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep appearing throughout the county. Investigators finally received some answers and two charges have been filed. According to a social media post, on Jan. 20, a felony warrant was filed against Mason...
UPDATE: One man arrested after standoff in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were detained after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth man accused of kidnapping
A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
fox5ny.com
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
