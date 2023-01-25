ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Related
KTLO

Power for area residents gets nearer to complete restoration

Power for area residents has drawn nearer to complete restoration. Just after 5 Saturday evening, North Arkansas Electric Cooperative had a total of 35 outages. This includes one in Baxter County, 10 in Fulton County, 18 in Izard County and five in Stone County. For Entergy Arkansas, there is still...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Out-of-state crews assist with power outages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday.  “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000

More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Technical issues with 2 traffic signals in MH area

Motorists driving in the Mountain Home area will need to exercise caution as a couple of traffic signals are experiencing technical difficulties. According to a Mountain Home Police Department spokesperson, the light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 62B and Commerce Drive is functioning, but it’s running slow. The stop light at the Sheid-Hopper Bypass and Buzzard Roost Road is not working correctly. The Mountain Home Street Department is working to correct the issue.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Limb debris pick up February 3

The City of Mountain Home is partnering with Waste Connections to do limb pickup inside the city limits only on February 3.Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ksgf.com

Power Outages Still A Problem For Some Thursday

(KTTS News) — Power outages are still a problem for people around West Plains, where a foot of snow fell Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, about 3,500 customers in Howell County are still waiting for lights and heat to come back on. Only a handful of outages are...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI

An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Taney County Septic Tank Pump Out Program continues

The Taney County Office of Environmental Services has announced it will continue its Septic Tank Pump Out Program in 2023. This will mark the ninth year the service has been provided to qualifying Taney County property owners. The program will service a septic tank on a single-family residential property once every four years and 100% of the cost will be paid for the septic pump out. Any participating property owner will be responsible for locating their septic tank and having the service access exposed for the septic hauler.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Crews work to fix power outages in Arkansas

NORTHERN Ar., – Impacts from the winter storm are still being felt Wednesday night as thousands of people are still without power. In the northern Arkansas area, crews continue to work to fix the outages. We spoke to the utility company Entergy to get an update at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. “We probably have […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man pleads guilty to passing funny money

A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues counterfeit bill investigation

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Izard County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate multiple counterfeit bills that keep appearing throughout the county. Investigators finally received some answers and two charges have been filed. According to a social media post, on Jan. 20, a felony warrant was filed against Mason...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: One man arrested after standoff in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — Four people were detained after holding a mother and child against their will in Hollister, Missouri, however, only one is in the Taney County Jail. According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, police responded to a home at the 900 block of Evergreen Street at 9:20 p.m. on Jan. […]
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth man accused of kidnapping

A Forsyth man is facing life in prison after being accused of kidnapping. Todd A. Thompson, 45, is facing a count of first degree kidnapping and first degree harassment for an incident which took place in Branson on Jan. 3. He is also facing a charge of Tampering With A Witness In A Felony Prosecution from a second related incident.
FORSYTH, MO
fox5ny.com

Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval

AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
AVA, MO

