NOLA.com
Cameras now rolling in some St. Tammany Parish special needs classrooms
Georgina Ledet received notice Jan. 5 that cameras would soon be operational in all three of her daughter's classrooms at Slidell High School, a measure she and other parents of special needs students across Louisiana had pushed for. The notice came more than a year after the St. Tammany Parish...
NOLA.com
Priest from Mandeville elevated to auxiliary bishop of 1.2 million Catholics
Amid the sacred grandeur of a soaring orchestra-backed choir in a majestic church packed with Roman Catholic hierarchy and lay people of faith, a “simple priest” from a parish in Mandeville humbly accepted the call of Pope Francis in being ordained as auxiliary bishop of Atlanta on Jan. 23.
kalb.com
Family of Madison Brooks announces funeral arrangements
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Funeral arrangements for LSU student Madison Brooks have been set, the family announced on Saturday, Jan. 28. Visitation for the 19-year-old sophomore from Covington will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Friday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A...
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine overcomes third quarter woes against Brother Martin
St. Augustine coach Gerald Lewis said St. Augustine has struggled in the third quarter this season. Not on Friday, however. The Purple Knights used a big third quarter on the way to a 53-41 District 9-5A victory Friday at the St. Mary's Academy gym. St. Aug outscored Brother Martin 23-9 in the third quarter/
NOLA.com
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival is Feb. 4
Algiers community groups and school bands highlight the Algiers Mardi Gras festival on Feb. 4. There’s a parade at 9 a.m. followed by live music from James Andrews, Amanda Shaw and others at Federal City Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Recently retired 4th Circuit Court of Appeal...
fox8live.com
Family attorney for Madison Brooks speaks out
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
NOLA.com
Following son's tragic death, heartbroken Danny Tullis steps down at Pope John Paul II
After one of the most successful stretches of coaching in state history, Danny Tullis could step down as volleyball coach at Pope John Paul II High School with no regrets. Tullis is, in fact, leaving the program he brought to national prominence, but he goes with a heavy heart — with a pain that can't be soothed by championship banners hanging on the walls or scores of fond memories on the court.
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
Violins played by Jewish musicians in the Holocaust at WWII Museum
NEW ORLEANS — In a workshop on the other side of the world, one man has been working for years to restore relics, one by one, from World War II. And now some of those treasures are here in New Orleans for International Holocaust Remembrance Week. And now, that...
myneworleans.com
2023 Jazz Fest Poster Announced
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Michalopoulos Gallery is pleased to announce that Holding Forth, a painting by James Michalopoulos will be the featured artwork on the commemorative poster,Quarter (Love) Note, for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The world’s most collected art poster, this is the seventh time that Michalopoulos’ work has been showcased, an unprecedented honor.
WDSU
Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down
NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
NOLA.com
It took decades to locate and a year to renovate, but a couple finally gets a Bayou St. John dream home
When a specific location ranks at the top of the priority list, a home buyer must get creative. No real estate agents, no brokers, just pure out-of-the box thinking. That's the strategy that Donna Barry and Craig Johnson adopted. Their two-decade search for a home located in a certain section of the Bayou St. John area finally ended happily after a chance encounter with a nun from the Sisters of St. Joseph.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
lafourchegazette.com
Daigneault- Toups
Mr. and Mrs. Ricky and Sonya Daigneault announce the engagement of their daughter, Ali Lynn Daigneault to Garret John Toups, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Bridget Toups. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Philip and the late Mrs. Bobbie Chiasson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Peggy Daigneault, and the late Mrs. Judy Boudreaux.
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
