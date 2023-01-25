ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
FLORENCE, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
CONWAY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden

Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
CAMDEN, SC
wpde.com

2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks

Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
manninglive.com

Anderson Brothers Bank names new customer service representative

Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Anna Owens to Customer Service Representative in the bank’s Marion office located at 2500 East Highway 76. Anna joined Anderson Brothers Bank in December 2020 as a teller and has been a great asset to our customers. Anna will assist customers with various financial products and services, including opening new checking, savings, Christmas club, IRA, and CD accounts.
MARION, SC
wfxb.com

One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident

The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

