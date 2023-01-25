Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
wpde.com
Florence County mom, real estate agent remembered one year later
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Family and friends of a well-known real estate agent in Florence are remembering her one year after she was murdered in her home. Taylor McFadden Robinson, 29, was a popular realtor in Florence who many said was a "rising star" in the field. A...
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
WMBF
History uncovered as Conway City Hall undergoes renovations
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s no surprise that more than a century-old building still stands to honor its legacy in the City of Conway. Many people walk past the iconic Conway City Hall, which was built in 1825 by architect Robert Mills. The building known for its architectural design...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden
Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
wpde.com
2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
wfxb.com
Train Collided With 18-Wheeler Stopped On The Tracks
Another accident involving a train has happened in Lake City. On Thursday, an 18-wheeler and a train collided on Fairview Street on Thomas Street. A train car derailed after it was not able to stop in time and struck the truck that was stopped on the tracks. Debris from the wreck covered the scene.
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
manninglive.com
Anderson Brothers Bank names new customer service representative
Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Anna Owens to Customer Service Representative in the bank’s Marion office located at 2500 East Highway 76. Anna joined Anderson Brothers Bank in December 2020 as a teller and has been a great asset to our customers. Anna will assist customers with various financial products and services, including opening new checking, savings, Christmas club, IRA, and CD accounts.
wfxb.com
One Still Missing After Sinking Watercraft Incident
The search continues for a person that was reported missing after a watercraft took on water causing it to sink. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a watercraft in distress call around 5p.m. Thursday. Two people were aboard the sinking boat. One...
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Brisk & windy end to the work week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Colder and drier air continues to intrude into the Carolinas today thanks to the passage of the cold front overnight. The powerful system will bring strong winds today, ushering in colder temperatures for the end of the work week. TODAY. Our high temperature today technically...
Child under 5 receives life-threatening injuries in apparent accidental shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A child under the age of 5 received life-threatening injuries after an apparent accidental shooting Sunday in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting happened in the 300 block of Royal Street, Brandt said. “Both parties directly involved are under five years of age,” Brandt […]
Deputies seek identity of couple seen in East Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying two people. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office posted two photos of an unknown male and female who were reportedly seen walking in the area of South Street and 9th Avenue in East Rockingham. According to the social...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
5 families escape fire at Rockingham apartment complex
ROCKINGHAM — Five families are displaced following a late-night fire at a local apartment complex. According to the Rockingham Fire Department, crews responded to a call at Crown Pointe Apartments on Cauthen Drive, off of Long Drive, just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The first crew on scene reported heavy...
Chavis appointed to the Lumbee Guaranty Bank board of directors
PEMBROKE — Kyle R. Chavis has been appointed to serve on the Lumbee Guaranty Bank’s board of directors. Chavis serves a
wpde.com
19-year-old charged in deadly Florence hit-and-run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs, 19, is charged with leaving the scene resulting in death in an incident that happened two weeks ago on Ashby Road in Florence, according to Master Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. Joseph LaBianca, 58, was the victim in...
