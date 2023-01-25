Read full article on original website
Dillon Co. man dedicates new online series to his hometown
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who has lived in Dillion County his whole life says the community is genuine and the people living there have great stories to tell. Cedric Page's love for his community has influenced him to put together a new online series called "Getting to Know Dillon."
Soda City Biz WIRE
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month
South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
live5news.com
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District plans to demolish a middle school built in the 1950s to replace it with a multimillion-dollar new campus where it currently stands. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said this is the final school year for the current Morningside Middle School...
manninglive.com
Anderson Brothers Bank names new customer service representative
Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Anna Owens to Customer Service Representative in the bank’s Marion office located at 2500 East Highway 76. Anna joined Anderson Brothers Bank in December 2020 as a teller and has been a great asset to our customers. Anna will assist customers with various financial products and services, including opening new checking, savings, Christmas club, IRA, and CD accounts.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
wpde.com
SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest
WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
Stopping ‘repeat criminals’ high on Gov. McMaster’s agenda as he starts new term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants state lawmakers to crack down on repeat criminal offenders. The governor used a chunk of his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night to focus on a problem that has plagued the state for years — people suspected or convicted of committing violent crimes who get […]
wpde.com
Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Lockdown lifted for 2 Williamsburg Co. schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says the Wednesday lockdown for a middle school and a high school in the Hemingway area has been lifted. Deputies responded to M.B. Lee Middle School about a shooting threat. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says there...
Lake City rail crossings reopen after derailment, authorities say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rail car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the tracks, authorities said. The crash closed multiple crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street, but Florence County Emergency Management said Friday morning that the crossings had been reopened. […]
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden
Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
WMBF
Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
WMBF
Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. board approves edited leniency for homes to be built in once flood-prone area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A compromise between a homebuilder and the Horry County Construction Appeals Board comes with lingering concern from conservationists in the county. Last Friday, Great Southern Homes amended their original variance request to the local board. In it, they asked to build roughly 40 homes...
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
