Florence, SC

wpde.com

Dillon Co. man dedicates new online series to his hometown

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man who has lived in Dillion County his whole life says the community is genuine and the people living there have great stories to tell. Cedric Page's love for his community has influenced him to put together a new online series called "Getting to Know Dillon."
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis Recognizes Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School as Educator of the Month

South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis has recognized Richland County School District Two’s Warren Wise of Kelly Mill Middle School in Blythewood as the South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program’s Educator of the Month for January. “Helping students create strong financial habits and teaching them to avoid financial...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
live5news.com

Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Anderson Brothers Bank names new customer service representative

Anderson Brothers Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Anna Owens to Customer Service Representative in the bank’s Marion office located at 2500 East Highway 76. Anna joined Anderson Brothers Bank in December 2020 as a teller and has been a great asset to our customers. Anna will assist customers with various financial products and services, including opening new checking, savings, Christmas club, IRA, and CD accounts.
MARION, SC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC Officials react to new video of Tyre Nichols' arrest

WPDE — Footage of Tyre Nichols' beating following a traffic stop in Memphis, TN. was released by authorities Friday night. South Carolina law enforcement officials and local leaders are reacting to the incident, which has led to 5 police officers to be charged with murder in Nichols' death. Florence...
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Beating the odds: Florence boy with incurable disease turns 4

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeremiah Gracen turned 4 years old this week!. He suffers from a rare condition called TK2- related mitochondrial DNA maintenance defect (TK2MDS), which causes someone to lose motor skills such as walking, standing, eating, and talking. The disease has no proven treatment and no...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City rail crossings reopen after derailment, authorities say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A rail car derailed Thursday afternoon in Lake City after a train hit a truck that had stopped on the tracks, authorities said. The crash closed multiple crossings at Thomas Street and south of Thomas Street, but Florence County Emergency Management said Friday morning that the crossings had been reopened. […]
LAKE CITY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains discovered in Camden

Many South Carolinians are aware that more Revolutionary War battles were fought in South Carolina than in any other state. Only a few years shy of the 250th anniversary of the war’s beginning, a startling discovery has been made. The remains of 14 soldiers – 13 Americans and one...
CAMDEN, SC
WMBF

Several Myrtle Beach roads to be repaved, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several roads in Myrtle Beach are set to be repaved starting in the spring. The city said in a statement Friday that roads owned by the city and the state will be repaved by a contractor. The combined $1.4 million price tag for state-owned roads...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Deputies: ‘Dozens of bullets’ fired at homes in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at a number of Georgetown County homes late Thursday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 100 block of Meadow Street shortly after 8 p.m. The department said “dozens of bullets” were fired at three occupied homes and another with no one inside.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Marion County shooting victim dies, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A victim in an early-January Marion County shooting has died, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened Jan. 9 on Danny Drive, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person has not been released. The sheriff’s office said the crime is unsolved. Anyone with information […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

