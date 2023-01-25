Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO