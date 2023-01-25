Read full article on original website
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in IllinoisKristen WaltersForsyth, IL
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in IllinoisBryan DijkhuizenForsyth, IL
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
IAAF Announces 112th Miss Illinois County Fair Queen
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield last weekend. Every year, the IAAF names the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen. This year, 20-year-old Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville took home the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen crown. She...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
thetuscolajournal.com
Piercy is building a career in his hometown
For 2002 Villa Grove High School graduate David Piercy, it’s been a circuitous route to success in his hometown. From working on job sites with his dad, Duane, to starting his own company in Colorado before moving it back home, the trek hasn’t always been an easy one. I recently caught up with him to talk about his latest project, an 1800-square-foot addition to the city building, and much more.
WAND TV
Decatur's UAW Local 751 to hold strike authorization vote on Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday. The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
wmay.com
Springfield code violations gain transparency
You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
wmay.com
Langfelder, Buscher Meet In First Forum Of Mayor’s Race, Heard Live On WMAY
Significant differences are on display between the candidates for Springfield mayor as they met in their first candidates forum, heard live on WMAY. Incumbent Mayor Jim Langfelder and city Treasurer Misty Buscher will meet in the April general election. Buscher says city government’s minority hiring record under Langfelder is “dismal,” while Langfelder said his administration has made great strides in building trust between the police department and minority communities. Langfelder left the door open for the return of paid metered parking downtown, with the adoption of smart parking meters… but Buscher says she would do away with the meters entirely.
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
WAND TV
Decatur FD responds to house fire on Stuart Ave.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Stuart Ave. on Friday afternoon. DFD responded around 1:48 p.m. to a scene of heavy fire from an attached single car garage and carport. Fire extended into the attic of the vacant home. The firefighters...
25newsnow.com
McLean County Judge sides with Town of Normal in election dispute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A McLean County judge on Wednesday dismissed the plaintiff’s claims the Clerk must certify election petitions for positions not elected in the Town of Normal. The jobs of supervisor and collector do not exist in Normal, and the town clerk is an appointed position.
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
Lawsuit questioning constitutionality of assault weapon ban filed in Macon County
This article has been updated to add the lawsuit in McHenry County. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A eighth lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban. State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. […]
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
PETA offering $5,000 reward for information on dead dog
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it. The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short […]
animalpetitions.org
Emaciated Deceased Dog Dumped in Ditch Deserves Justice
Goal: Find person responsible for deceased emaciated dog who was dumped in ditch. The images of a severely emaciated deceased dog caged in its crate and dumped in a ditch are shocking. Authorities were called out to Sawyer Road in Decatur, Illinois when they received reports of this horrific crime scene.
