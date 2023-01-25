ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

AP City Attorney Warns of Hefty Changes with Current Texas Legislature Proposals

By Rebecca Madden
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago

Some big changes could be coming to the City of Aransas Pass, if several bills are passed as-is in the current state legislative session.

That warning came from City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo as she provided some highlights of the 88th Texas Legislature during the January 17 City Council meeting. With at least 7,000 bills filed each legislative session, Cotroneo said about 2,000 are typically city-related and are under the watchful eyes of city government officials and city attorneys, including herself.

“What they look like when they’re filed certainly won’t be, if they make it to any floor, what they looked like when they started,” she said., as she provided some specifics on the main categories of land use, taxes, elections, and other categories.

Under land use, Cotroneo said there seems to be a movement to eliminate single family housing in the country and a move toward multiple, multiple housing units.

“That seems to be a problem happening all over,” she said. “Whether you’re for or against that, you should be aware it’s happening. There (also) has been Senate Bill 149 that has been filed. It is a broad preemption bill; this is where it states that cities cannot regulate commerce unless state law allows. This would, if passed in its original form, eliminate homerule charters. Basically, we wouldn’t be able to do anything we feel like (is) important to our community because you can just about relate everything to commerce. So, certainly (it’s) a bill to watch - Senate Bill 149.”

Taking a look at House Bill 1246, with its companion Senate Bill 369, Cotroneo said, there would be an “automatic disannexation for any areas that a city fails to provide municipal services” to and they would have to be provided by December 2023 to avoid the disannexation.

“(It’s) still very fresh; we’ll see what happens,” she said.

Cotroneo also explained to City Council members that there is a movement to-again- limit the appraisal cap “to something less than 10 percent,” as well as a movement to make appraisers an elected office. Additional proposed bills include: House Bill 234 which would mandate home sale price disclosures be disclosed. Currently, a house transaction in the State of Texas may occur without having to disclose the sale price when filed with the county clerk’s office. That bill, she said, would eliminate that.

“That’s been happening for years, but it seems to be getting closer and closer to final approval,” Cotroneo said.

An additional item to look out for regarding taxes, she said, is House Bill 550, which is “just requesting the HOT (hotel/motel occupancy) tax “be allowed to be spent on parks that are near hotels or motels.” In reading the fine print, she said, “it’s actually the hotels and motels trying to use HOT tax money to be used only within hotels and motels for parks.

“That’s how these things can get a little tricky at the Texas legislature,” she said.

Under elections, House Bill 187 and House Bill 863 would push for a movement in which all elections would be moved to November, so there wouldn’t be two election dates each year. If that passed, House Bill 455 and 837 would “also be authorized for the city to move all elections from May to November.”

Another highlight Cotroneo wanted the City Council to be aware of was House Bill 1132, which related to cities having to do competitive bidding. Cities currently don’t have to competitively bid for anything less than $50,000, which is 50 percent more than when she started as a lawyer several years ago. The aforementioned bill would move that competitive bid line “where you don’t have to competitively bid for anything under $100,000,” she said.

She also cautioned council members about House Bill 170 and Senate Bill 175, in which she said a pass would mean “cities would not be able to lobby with the Texas legislature, nor could they participate in any organization that hires lobbyists.”

“So, there seems to be a movement to sort of isolate cities from their voice, may indicate when their elections should be held, mandating how they can spend hotel/motel occupancy tax money, disclosing what their house sales are, and eliminate even possibly zoning from single family homes,” Cotroneo said.

But it’s not all bad news, because she said on the good front, “there is a lot of money coming down”- nearly $3 billion, to be exact. Grants would be available through the Texas Comptroller’s Office for broadband development.

“So, we need to be on the lookout for broadband and how that impacts our area, and what grants of any we can get so that we can be able to have internet and website access to all of our community,” Cotroneo said. “This is a movement. This changes on a daily basis, but I thought that you and the community might appreciate where we currently stand and to be on the lookout for certain major issues.”

In other city news, the council unanimously voted, 5-0, to allow Marcy Gandara, grants coordinator, to submit an application through the 2023 Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Recreational Trails Grant Program. Gandara said the grant could involve the possible installation of trails at the 200 block of East Johnson Avenue, back in and around the Aransas Pass Aquatic Center.

“(The grant) has a ceiling of $300,000, but we are looking for a considering act to submit an application because there is a 20 percent match on this grant,” she said. “So, if we went up to the ceiling, which would be $300,000, which would probably put us at a milelong recreational trail; we’d look for about $60,000 in a match.”

Councilwoman Carrie Scruggs, place 1, said the trail system is “a fabulous idea, one that we’ve been working on for quite a while.” She made the motion for Gandara to submit the application, to which Councilwoman Jan Moore, place 3, seconded it and it carried with a vote of 5-0.

