Aransas Pass, TX

SPCA Fundraiser Feb. 4 at Pook’s Pub

By Rebecca Madden
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago

Love is in the air, and so is financial support for the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center.

In celebration of love for animals in need of help, center member Rachal Pena helped organized “For the Love of Paws,” a pulled pork sandwich benefit for the agency, to be held from 2-6:00 p.m. February 4 at Pook’s Pub, 402 S. Commercial St. For just $10, attendees will receive a pulled pork sandwich with chips. Raffle and bake sale items will also be available to help raise funds for the center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

The agency has struggled financially to keep afloat and continue the care of many animals that come into the organization needing a safe place to stay. Pena said the agency has hosted similar events in the past, but this is the first time it has partnered with Pook’s Pub. Since the pub is a fairly new business, Pena said she and Melissa Cadena thought it would be a good idea to approach pub owner Crystal Gauthreaux and see if the agency and new business could be a match made in animal heaven.

“SPCA of San Pat is a 501c3 and we are always in need of donations in order to provide for the animals,” Pena said. “We are also currently looking to purchase a new microscope for medical purposes. All of our animals are fully vetted, spayed/neutered, microchipped and on monthly preventions so this takes a lot of funding to keep everyone healthy and our facility operating, the more money we have the more animals we are able to help.”

Funds raised from the event will help fund all of that. To further help increase financial support for the agency, there will be raffle items, a bake sale, and the sale of SPCA t-shirts. Pena said she hopes to see the greater Aransas Pass community, and beyond, at the event, but if people can’t make it and would still like to contribute, she could always use additional raffle items and bake sale items. Raffle and bake sale items may be dropped off at the SPCA from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. any day before the event. Monetary donations may also be accepted via the organization’s Paypal a@spcasanpatco or CashApp $spcasanpatco.

Pena is the event co-host, along with a group of women from the OSB Jeepers. All involved, she said, would love to see the event be a success so the SPCA could help even more animals in need.

“It is important to our group that we are adopting healthy animals to the community and helping to control the pet population,” she said. “We take in homeless animals and house them until they can find a permanent home.”

She also said if people are really feeling the love in the air around the upcoming Valentine’s Day, she would encourage anyone to visit the agency to check out the animals and consider adoption. The center is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sundays to Saturdays.

Aransas Pass Progress

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!

, With choices like Thin Mints, or the new Raspberry Rally how can anyone say no to buying Girl Scout cookies? Asia Hudsongreen, 14, a freshman at Ingleside High School and Gretchen Canon, 13 of Ingleside on the Bay – known affectionately as the ‘Girl Scout Cookie Princess’ because of her notable track record selling the most cookies in this area – hung out together Sunday, January 15 near the AT&T store on FM 1069 by Walmart in Aransas Pass, enjoying a sunny afternoon, hoping to find customers willing to purchase the tasty treats, the Scout’s biggest fundraiser each year underway since January 13 and continuing through February 26. This isn’t the only place you can find Girl Scout cookies locally, of course. Regular boxes are $5 each, $6 for gluten free products. Johnny Marion and his wife have been Winter Texans for the past 10 years and the 74-year-old from Warren, Ontario, Canada just couldn’t pass up a box of Peanut Butter Patties. “He won’t share!” his wife said with a laugh.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

New Director Has Purrfect Vision for SPCA

Lily Spivey won’t give up on San Patricio County animals that need help and love the most. Just three months into her full-time director role of the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County, Spivey knows the tough fight ahead. But she’s determined to help all animals that find themselves at the shelter, 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass. The center has faced financial challenges within the last year and has struggled to find more members and volunteers to help keep the SPCA running smoothly. “One goal is...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers

Diagnosed late last year with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in her blood, Elva Fuentes, 67, of Aransas Pass faces an uncertain future. Saturday, January 14, Elva (center) with daughter-inlaw Erica and son, Bryan Fuentes from Kyle, TX came to Newbury Park selling $10 plates of menudo, or pulled pork sandwiches to help offset her mounting out of pocket medical expenses, only expected to rise dramatically soon when she is admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for a series of procedures to include chemotherapy. Fuentes is an Assistant Pastor with the Eleventh St. Christian Church and started a women’s ministry, ‘Daughters of the King’, more than a decade ago, so many in the community know her as ‘Sister Elva’, her faith strongly bound in Jesus Christ. Those willing to assist Fuentes now, or in the future, can contact her son via email at: bdejfuentes@gmail.com, or phone: (512) 947-6542.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APPD Detectives Need Public’s Help Fighting Crime

, Crime happens. Everywhere. In many cases, it can be prevented, or the attempt defeated before the criminal is successful. It was an incident that happened in November 2021 where Captain Kyle Rhodes of the Aransas Pass Police Department still wishes could have been avoided had a property owner shown more care and responsibility. He didn’t, leaving a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in an unlocked pickup truck that could have been used in a mass shooting. Fortunately, it wasn’t. But the teen who stole it made a mistake pointing it with deadly aim at Corpus Police who shot and killed...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

2023 Pardi Gras to Draw Thousands to Downtown AP

An open invitation is available to all for Aransas Pass’ biggest downtown party of the year: the 2023 Pardi Gras. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. February 11 right in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. With no admission charge, there will be plenty of free fanfare for attendees to enjoy, but also ample opportunities to help the Aransas Pass Chamber of Commerce and Destination Aransas Pass raise funds to help beautify and promote the downtown area. “Many small-town businesses tend to have the same problem: the lack of activity,” said Roland Rodriguez, public relations specialist for...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Search, Back to Square One

This office could be yours? Two weeks ago, Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards was certain the administration had found the ideal candidate to fill the important role of City Secretary, a job that involves managing City Council, and elections, among other critical responsibilities. Mary Juarez, who held the job, retired last year.Then 48-year-oldTiffany Dake, a California native, took the helm in early January, lasting only a week before she resigned. Dake’s successor was interviewed, remotely, by a panel of council members who believed she was more than qualified to fill the post. But Edwards said that she viewed the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Piece of Aransas Pass Veteran’s History Saved by Dry Cleaner

, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: DAVID ‘MAC’ MCCLURE, SR. – U.S. ARMY Thin, frail, using a cane or an electric wheelchair most days to get around, U.S. Army veteran David McClure, Sr. of Aransas Pass doesn’t travel much anymore, stand, or walk long distances. A heavy smoker since age 16, he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), emphysema, asthma, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and had the upper left lobe of his lung surgically removed. But the 74-yearold is grateful for what he has, a home, and a daughter and granddaughter that live with him. And last week, he...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Out & About

Pook’s Pub at 402 S. Commercial St. in Aransas Pass hosts a fundraiser Saturday, February 4 from 2-6:00 p.m. to benefit the Sandra Sue Benson SPCA Animal Adoption Center. For the Love of Paws is organizing the event. Pulled pork sandwiches and chips will be sold for $10 a plate. There will be a raffle and bake sale, too. All proceeds help support the San Patricio County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Aransas Pass Hosts Texas Winter Market A popular attraction at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. returns this weekend. The 12th annual...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

AP City Attorney Warns of Hefty Changes with Current Texas Legislature Proposals

Some big changes could be coming to the City of Aransas Pass, if several bills are passed as-is in the current state legislative session. That warning came from City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo as she provided some highlights of the 88th Texas Legislature during the January 17 City Council meeting. With at least 7,000 bills filed each legislative session, Cotroneo said about 2,000 are typically city-related and are under the watchful eyes of city government officials and city attorneys, including herself. “What they look like when they’re filed certainly won’t be, if they make it to any floor, what they looked like when...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures

, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Water Rate Increase on the Horizon for AP Residents

Aransas Pass residents will see minor adjustments to their water bills, as the annual rate increase was recently approved during the City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting. City Finance Director Sandra Garcia, who also oversees the water department, shared with council members that the city recently received its annual rate increase from its water provider and mirroring the process from past years, the rate will serve as a pass-through increase to Aransas Pass customers. “We are changing the volumetric rate for our customers in accordance with the increase that we are facing from our water provider,” she said. “You’ll see the residential and...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name

, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Zoning Changes to Bring Anticipated Development to Aransas Pass

A couple of new zoning changes for the City of Aransas Pass means future development growth and an anticipated increased tax base will allow the area to thrive. During the council’s Jan. 3 regular meeting, the council considered a request for amendment to a zoning ordinance regarding lot area requirements in agricultural district zones for single family homes. The move had been considered as certain areas of Aransas Pass “have existing platted lots that do not meet the minimum lot requirements.” The Agricultural District allows for a minimum of 2.5 acres of land for each dwelling unit, but many existing platted...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Masonic Lodge Serves Up Community Christmas

, , , , No one should be alone or go without Christmas Day. It’s not just a belief, it’s a value embraced by members of the Aransas Masonic Lodge 1018 at 1246 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass, part of the Order of the Eastern Star/ Aransas Pass Chapter 162. Sunday, December 25, volunteers could have spent the morning at home with a cup of coffee, quietly enjoying the peace of the holiday. Instead, they gave up their time so that others could be shown the love and compassion of a very caring community. In its 21st year, the Lodge...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

EMS Provider Keeping Pace with Mental Health Emergencies

, Blame it on the pandemic? No one is completely certain, but the numbers tell the story in response to what appears to be a growing mental health crisis in the area. The non-profit Tri-County EMS, the emergency medical provider for Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay, and Aransas Pass has been documenting a steady rise in such cases, what their Executive Director, Carrie De Leon referred to as a “tremendous increase.” In the figures she provided, “behavioral health” calls have risen from 175 in 2018 to a peak of 315 in 2021. Last year, the numbers dropped to 230: • 2018 – 175 •...
INGLESIDE, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

APPD Helps Spread Christmas Cheer to Nearly 90 Families

The Aransas Pass Police Department helped several dozen families within their community have a very Merry Christmas. Through the Sgt. Dennis Anders Cops for Tots and Holiday Meal Drive, 81 families signed up online for toy assistance, an additional 30 signed up in person with the help of APPD staff, and 89 families requested holiday meals. APPD Chief Eric Blanchard said all those families’ requests were met during the 2022 holiday season. The 12th annual event, which was held in partnership with Crossroads Church in Aransas Pass which helped organize and distribute items, was deemed a huge success. Chief Blanchard had previously...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Christmas in Lights

, Carol and Robert Everett moved to Aransas Pass from Kingsville just a few years ago, but already they’re making a name for themselves for this spectacular Christmas holiday light display that was set up outside their home at 119 N. Ave. A through December 25. “It will get bigger every year,” Robert pledged, revealing the 2023 attraction would include a simulated river with illuminated deer at the water’s edge.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Two New Recruits Join APPD

, , They’re admittedly a little nervous, perhaps even apprehensive. But it’s a natural response for two new recruits who’ve been on the job barely a week, joining the Aransas Pass Police Department straight out of the Del Mar College Police Academy in Corpus Christi. Dustin Pridgen, 29 and Kassandra Rivera, 25, were feted December 9, surrounded by family, friends, and their peers at APPD including new boss, Chief Eric Blanchard. “Congratulations. Now you’re official,” Blanchard remarked December 28 following a brief swearing-in ceremony held in the city’s Municipal Court, officiated by APPD Records Technician and Notary Public, Gina Villarreal. With...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
