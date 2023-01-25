SPCA Fundraiser Feb. 4 at Pook’s Pub

Love is in the air, and so is financial support for the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center.

In celebration of love for animals in need of help, center member Rachal Pena helped organized “For the Love of Paws,” a pulled pork sandwich benefit for the agency, to be held from 2-6:00 p.m. February 4 at Pook’s Pub, 402 S. Commercial St. For just $10, attendees will receive a pulled pork sandwich with chips. Raffle and bake sale items will also be available to help raise funds for the center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

The agency has struggled financially to keep afloat and continue the care of many animals that come into the organization needing a safe place to stay. Pena said the agency has hosted similar events in the past, but this is the first time it has partnered with Pook’s Pub. Since the pub is a fairly new business, Pena said she and Melissa Cadena thought it would be a good idea to approach pub owner Crystal Gauthreaux and see if the agency and new business could be a match made in animal heaven.

“SPCA of San Pat is a 501c3 and we are always in need of donations in order to provide for the animals,” Pena said. “We are also currently looking to purchase a new microscope for medical purposes. All of our animals are fully vetted, spayed/neutered, microchipped and on monthly preventions so this takes a lot of funding to keep everyone healthy and our facility operating, the more money we have the more animals we are able to help.”

Funds raised from the event will help fund all of that. To further help increase financial support for the agency, there will be raffle items, a bake sale, and the sale of SPCA t-shirts. Pena said she hopes to see the greater Aransas Pass community, and beyond, at the event, but if people can’t make it and would still like to contribute, she could always use additional raffle items and bake sale items. Raffle and bake sale items may be dropped off at the SPCA from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. any day before the event. Monetary donations may also be accepted via the organization’s Paypal a@spcasanpatco or CashApp $spcasanpatco.

Pena is the event co-host, along with a group of women from the OSB Jeepers. All involved, she said, would love to see the event be a success so the SPCA could help even more animals in need.

“It is important to our group that we are adopting healthy animals to the community and helping to control the pet population,” she said. “We take in homeless animals and house them until they can find a permanent home.”

She also said if people are really feeling the love in the air around the upcoming Valentine’s Day, she would encourage anyone to visit the agency to check out the animals and consider adoption. The center is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sundays to Saturdays.