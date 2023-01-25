‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers

, With choices like Thin Mints, or the new Raspberry Rally how can anyone say no to buying Girl Scout cookies? Asia Hudsongreen, 14, a freshman at Ingleside High School and Gretchen Canon, 13 of Ingleside on the Bay – known affectionately as the ‘Girl Scout Cookie Princess’ because of her notable track record selling the most cookies in this area – hung out together Sunday, January 15 near the AT&T store on FM 1069 by Walmart in Aransas Pass, enjoying a sunny afternoon, hoping to find customers willing to purchase the tasty treats, the Scout’s biggest fundraiser each year underway since January 13 and continuing through February 26. This isn’t the only place you can find Girl Scout cookies locally, of course. Regular boxes are $5 each, $6 for gluten free products. Johnny Marion and his wife have been Winter Texans for the past 10 years and the 74-year-old from Warren, Ontario, Canada just couldn’t pass up a box of Peanut Butter Patties. “He won’t share!” his wife said with a laugh.

ARANSAS PASS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO