‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers
Diagnosed late last year with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in her blood, Elva Fuentes, 67, of Aransas Pass faces an uncertain future. Saturday, January 14, Elva (center) with daughter-inlaw Erica and son, Bryan Fuentes from Kyle, TX came to Newbury Park selling $10 plates of menudo, or pulled pork sandwiches to help offset her mounting out of pocket medical expenses, only expected to rise dramatically soon when she is admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for a series of procedures to include chemotherapy. Fuentes is an Assistant Pastor with the Eleventh St. Christian Church and started a women’s ministry, ‘Daughters of the King’, more than a decade ago, so many in the community know her as ‘Sister Elva’, her faith strongly bound in Jesus Christ. Those willing to assist Fuentes now, or in the future, can contact her son via email at: bdejfuentes@gmail.com , or phone: (512) 947-6542.
