ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYZK1_0kRKbylH00

Diagnosed late last year with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in her blood, Elva Fuentes, 67, of Aransas Pass faces an uncertain future. Saturday, January 14, Elva (center) with daughter-inlaw Erica and son, Bryan Fuentes from Kyle, TX came to Newbury Park selling $10 plates of menudo, or pulled pork sandwiches to help offset her mounting out of pocket medical expenses, only expected to rise dramatically soon when she is admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for a series of procedures to include chemotherapy. Fuentes is an Assistant Pastor with the Eleventh St. Christian Church and started a women’s ministry, ‘Daughters of the King’, more than a decade ago, so many in the community know her as ‘Sister Elva’, her faith strongly bound in Jesus Christ. Those willing to assist Fuentes now, or in the future, can contact her son via email at: bdejfuentes@gmail.com , or phone: (512) 947-6542.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!

, With choices like Thin Mints, or the new Raspberry Rally how can anyone say no to buying Girl Scout cookies? Asia Hudsongreen, 14, a freshman at Ingleside High School and Gretchen Canon, 13 of Ingleside on the Bay – known affectionately as the ‘Girl Scout Cookie Princess’ because of her notable track record selling the most cookies in this area – hung out together Sunday, January 15 near the AT&T store on FM 1069 by Walmart in Aransas Pass, enjoying a sunny afternoon, hoping to find customers willing to purchase the tasty treats, the Scout’s biggest fundraiser each year underway since January 13 and continuing through February 26. This isn’t the only place you can find Girl Scout cookies locally, of course. Regular boxes are $5 each, $6 for gluten free products. Johnny Marion and his wife have been Winter Texans for the past 10 years and the 74-year-old from Warren, Ontario, Canada just couldn’t pass up a box of Peanut Butter Patties. “He won’t share!” his wife said with a laugh.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Commerical Vehicle Crash Hwy 77 - CR 16

BISHOP (News Release) At around 4:54 am this morning, Bishop Police Department Patrol Officers along with Nueces County Sheriff & Pct-3 Constable Deputies, Texas DPS Troopers and Nueces County ESD-3 Fire / Rescue, were are the on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle crash in the area of U.S Highway 77 Southbound and County Road 16.
BISHOP, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

279
Followers
119
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy