ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season!

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDLC3_0kRKbsSv00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vlUA_0kRKbsSv00

With choices like Thin Mints, or the new Raspberry Rally how can anyone say no to buying Girl Scout cookies? Asia Hudsongreen, 14, a freshman at Ingleside High School and Gretchen Canon, 13 of Ingleside on the Bay – known affectionately as the ‘Girl Scout Cookie Princess’ because of her notable track record selling the most cookies in this area – hung out together Sunday, January 15 near the AT&T store on FM 1069 by Walmart in Aransas Pass, enjoying a sunny afternoon, hoping to find customers willing to purchase the tasty treats, the Scout’s biggest fundraiser each year underway since January 13 and continuing through February 26. This isn’t the only place you can find Girl Scout cookies locally, of course. Regular boxes are $5 each, $6 for gluten free products. Johnny Marion and his wife have been Winter Texans for the past 10 years and the 74-year-old from Warren, Ontario, Canada just couldn’t pass up a box of Peanut Butter Patties. “He won’t share!” his wife said with a laugh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

SPCA Fundraiser Feb. 4 at Pook’s Pub

Love is in the air, and so is financial support for the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center. In celebration of love for animals in need of help, center member Rachal Pena helped organized “For the Love of Paws,” a pulled pork sandwich benefit for the agency, to be held from 2-6:00 p.m. February 4 at Pook’s Pub, 402 S. Commercial St. For just $10, attendees will receive a pulled pork sandwich with chips. Raffle and bake sale items will also be available to help raise funds for the center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers

Diagnosed late last year with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in her blood, Elva Fuentes, 67, of Aransas Pass faces an uncertain future. Saturday, January 14, Elva (center) with daughter-inlaw Erica and son, Bryan Fuentes from Kyle, TX came to Newbury Park selling $10 plates of menudo, or pulled pork sandwiches to help offset her mounting out of pocket medical expenses, only expected to rise dramatically soon when she is admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for a series of procedures to include chemotherapy. Fuentes is an Assistant Pastor with the Eleventh St. Christian Church and started a women’s ministry, ‘Daughters of the King’, more than a decade ago, so many in the community know her as ‘Sister Elva’, her faith strongly bound in Jesus Christ. Those willing to assist Fuentes now, or in the future, can contact her son via email at: bdejfuentes@gmail.com, or phone: (512) 947-6542.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ridgeviewnews.com

Calhoun County High School Making History

Crystal Mersh, President of the 1982 Foundation, shared the news yesterday that she had received notification from the WV Department of Arts, Culture and History that the Calhoun County Community Center, formerly the Calhoun County High School will be considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. This...
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Sinton dominates all-district football team

Sinton senior wide receiver-free safety Ray Perez was named the Most Valuable Player of the All-District 15-4A, Division II football team released recently. Pirate senior quarterback Braeden Brown was selected the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Sinton senior outside linebacker Tyler Ramirez was chosen the Defensive Player of the Year.
SINTON, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass City Secretary Search, Back to Square One

This office could be yours? Two weeks ago, Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards was certain the administration had found the ideal candidate to fill the important role of City Secretary, a job that involves managing City Council, and elections, among other critical responsibilities. Mary Juarez, who held the job, retired last year.Then 48-year-oldTiffany Dake, a California native, took the helm in early January, lasting only a week before she resigned. Dake’s successor was interviewed, remotely, by a panel of council members who believed she was more than qualified to fill the post. But Edwards said that she viewed the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

279
Followers
119
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy