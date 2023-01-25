ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Aransas Pass City Secretary Search, Back to Square One

By Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
Aransas Pass Progress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpOVx_0kRKbraC00

This office could be yours? Two weeks ago, Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards was certain the administration had found the ideal candidate to fill the important role of City Secretary, a job that involves managing City Council, and elections, among other critical responsibilities. Mary Juarez, who held the job, retired last year.Then 48-year-oldTiffany Dake, a California native, took the helm in early January, lasting only a week before she resigned. Dake’s successor was interviewed, remotely, by a panel of council members who believed she was more than qualified to fill the post. But Edwards said that she viewed the January 17 council meeting that was live streamed and was apparently disturbed by what he termed “vile and untrue comments” about the city’s elected leaders made by citizen speakers, including Texas Strong Fitness owner Jason Followell, whose ongoing dispute with the administration over building code inspections of his facility remain unsettled. “She prefers not to be in Aransas Pass,” Edwards shared from an email the City Secretary candidate sent him, declining an invitation for an in-person interview that would have taken place January 27. Statements made by Followell, and others who attended the council meeting last Tuesday, “chased a highly qualified person from the position,” Edwards said, visibly frustrated. “It’s inexcusable,” he added, now faced with having to search for a new applicant all over again. “I believe that the hostile attacks against the City have caused (us) to lose a highly qualified person who would have been a positive influence,”Edwards shared with The Progress via email. “My concern is how many other people have seen the continuous drumbeat of vile personal attacks and have decided to not live in our community,” he wondered.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Aransas Pass Progress

AP City Attorney Warns of Hefty Changes with Current Texas Legislature Proposals

Some big changes could be coming to the City of Aransas Pass, if several bills are passed as-is in the current state legislative session. That warning came from City Attorney Roxann Cotroneo as she provided some highlights of the 88th Texas Legislature during the January 17 City Council meeting. With at least 7,000 bills filed each legislative session, Cotroneo said about 2,000 are typically city-related and are under the watchful eyes of city government officials and city attorneys, including herself. “What they look like when they’re filed certainly won’t be, if they make it to any floor, what they looked like when...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Water Rate Increase on the Horizon for AP Residents

Aransas Pass residents will see minor adjustments to their water bills, as the annual rate increase was recently approved during the City Council’s Jan. 3 meeting. City Finance Director Sandra Garcia, who also oversees the water department, shared with council members that the city recently received its annual rate increase from its water provider and mirroring the process from past years, the rate will serve as a pass-through increase to Aransas Pass customers. “We are changing the volumetric rate for our customers in accordance with the increase that we are facing from our water provider,” she said. “You’ll see the residential and...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Piece of Aransas Pass Veteran’s History Saved by Dry Cleaner

, , , , , VETERAN’S VOICES: DAVID ‘MAC’ MCCLURE, SR. – U.S. ARMY Thin, frail, using a cane or an electric wheelchair most days to get around, U.S. Army veteran David McClure, Sr. of Aransas Pass doesn’t travel much anymore, stand, or walk long distances. A heavy smoker since age 16, he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), emphysema, asthma, peripheral artery disease (PAD), and had the upper left lobe of his lung surgically removed. But the 74-yearold is grateful for what he has, a home, and a daughter and granddaughter that live with him. And last week, he...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

‘Sister Elva’ Needs Help, and Prayers

Diagnosed late last year with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells in her blood, Elva Fuentes, 67, of Aransas Pass faces an uncertain future. Saturday, January 14, Elva (center) with daughter-inlaw Erica and son, Bryan Fuentes from Kyle, TX came to Newbury Park selling $10 plates of menudo, or pulled pork sandwiches to help offset her mounting out of pocket medical expenses, only expected to rise dramatically soon when she is admitted to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for a series of procedures to include chemotherapy. Fuentes is an Assistant Pastor with the Eleventh St. Christian Church and started a women’s ministry, ‘Daughters of the King’, more than a decade ago, so many in the community know her as ‘Sister Elva’, her faith strongly bound in Jesus Christ. Those willing to assist Fuentes now, or in the future, can contact her son via email at: bdejfuentes@gmail.com, or phone: (512) 947-6542.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Progress

279
Followers
119
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Aransas Pass Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy