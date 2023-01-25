Aransas Pass City Secretary Search, Back to Square One

This office could be yours? Two weeks ago, Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards was certain the administration had found the ideal candidate to fill the important role of City Secretary, a job that involves managing City Council, and elections, among other critical responsibilities. Mary Juarez, who held the job, retired last year.Then 48-year-oldTiffany Dake, a California native, took the helm in early January, lasting only a week before she resigned. Dake’s successor was interviewed, remotely, by a panel of council members who believed she was more than qualified to fill the post. But Edwards said that she viewed the January 17 council meeting that was live streamed and was apparently disturbed by what he termed “vile and untrue comments” about the city’s elected leaders made by citizen speakers, including Texas Strong Fitness owner Jason Followell, whose ongoing dispute with the administration over building code inspections of his facility remain unsettled. “She prefers not to be in Aransas Pass,” Edwards shared from an email the City Secretary candidate sent him, declining an invitation for an in-person interview that would have taken place January 27. Statements made by Followell, and others who attended the council meeting last Tuesday, “chased a highly qualified person from the position,” Edwards said, visibly frustrated. “It’s inexcusable,” he added, now faced with having to search for a new applicant all over again. “I believe that the hostile attacks against the City have caused (us) to lose a highly qualified person who would have been a positive influence,”Edwards shared with The Progress via email. “My concern is how many other people have seen the continuous drumbeat of vile personal attacks and have decided to not live in our community,” he wondered.