Aransas Pass Students Prove Their Strengths
Courtesy: Aransas Pass ISD/Justin Guerrero
Both Aransas Pass ISD Powerlifting Teams earned honors in their first meets of the season held recently in Kingsville (for the girls) and Ingleside (for the boys).
Powerlifting is a physical sport, one that requires extraordinary safety precautions to prevent injury, as well as great skill and stamina. Recently, the Aransas Pass Boys and Girls Powerlifting team showed just how good they are during competition at their first meet of the season held in Ingleside (for the boys) and Kingsville (for the girls). Their coach, Algebra instructor Justin Guerrero, couldn’t be prouder of the results, sharing these images and details with The Progress.
“Many of the kids got a new personal best on their lifts and are looking forward to seeing their progress throughout the season,” Guerrero shared in an email, offering these details.
Boys:
Weight class Name and place
114- Luis Ramirez 1st
123- William Martinez 1st
148- Andy Garcia 2nd
148- Justan Perego 3rd
165- Travis Huebner 2nd
181- Osvaldo Garcia 5th
198- Jeremiah Tenney 3rd
220- Landon Meadows
4th
275- Eian Meza 1st
275- Michael Canchola
2nd
275- Trenton Meyer 3rd SHW- Kevin Gardner 1st
Girls:
Weight class – Name and place
114's
Analise Davis 4th Alyze Garza 3rd
132's
Audisey Sanchez 3rd Haliana Longoria 2nd
165- Alina Brulloths 3rd
220- Victoriana Soto 2nd
259- Zyanya Lara 3rd
