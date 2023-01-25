Aransas Pass Students Prove Their Strengths

Courtesy: Aransas Pass ISD/Justin Guerrero

Both Aransas Pass ISD Powerlifting Teams earned honors in their first meets of the season held recently in Kingsville (for the girls) and Ingleside (for the boys).

Powerlifting is a physical sport, one that requires extraordinary safety precautions to prevent injury, as well as great skill and stamina. Recently, the Aransas Pass Boys and Girls Powerlifting team showed just how good they are during competition at their first meet of the season held in Ingleside (for the boys) and Kingsville (for the girls). Their coach, Algebra instructor Justin Guerrero, couldn’t be prouder of the results, sharing these images and details with The Progress.

“Many of the kids got a new personal best on their lifts and are looking forward to seeing their progress throughout the season,” Guerrero shared in an email, offering these details.

Boys:

Weight class Name and place

114- Luis Ramirez 1st

123- William Martinez 1st

148- Andy Garcia 2nd

148- Justan Perego 3rd

165- Travis Huebner 2nd

181- Osvaldo Garcia 5th

198- Jeremiah Tenney 3rd

220- Landon Meadows

4th

275- Eian Meza 1st

275- Michael Canchola

2nd

275- Trenton Meyer 3rd SHW- Kevin Gardner 1st

Girls:

Weight class – Name and place

114's

Analise Davis 4th Alyze Garza 3rd

132's

Audisey Sanchez 3rd Haliana Longoria 2nd

165- Alina Brulloths 3rd

220- Victoriana Soto 2nd

259- Zyanya Lara 3rd