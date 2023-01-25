Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
valleynewslive.com
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
valleynewslive.com
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
valleynewslive.com
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer. “There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s...
KNOX News Radio
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 26, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Pedro Martinez Jr., 51, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Crookston Daily Times
Altru Welcomes New Board Members
Grand Forks, N.D. Altru Health System has appointed Tammy Peterson, Andrew Sorbo and Russel Crary to join the non-profit’s board of directors in January 2023. Tammy Peterson is the regional president and agricultural banking director for Bremer Financial Corporation. She has over 25 years of business and agricultural banking experience with Bremer and has served as the Grand Forks region president since 2013.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kvrr.com
Man Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot After Standoff
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Authorities say man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a lengthy standoff at a rural residence near Mayville, North Dakota Wednesday. Deputies from the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security...
