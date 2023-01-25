When I was younger the phrases around work were largely of the “You Don’t Have To Be Mad To Work Here” variety. Office humour is a hell of a drug. “SARCASM is one of the free services I offer” propped on a desk alongside a family of gonks and three cooling coffees. “When you EXCEL they always SPREADSHEET about you.” It was good stuff! It kept us going through the dark days of the mid-2000s, before the world as we know it emerged, with its sickness and crop tops, and endless milks. And before work became so complicated and so changeable we were required to create whole new phrases and grammar to try to explain it.

