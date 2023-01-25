Read full article on original website
Cavalier teen prepares for junior Beargrease sled dog race
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The largest sled dog race in the lower 48 begins Sunday near Duluth, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. Among the competitions is a 120-mile junior event with only a few competitors. One of them is Eva Robinson, 16, of Cavalier, ND. She was...
N.D. legislature considers a bill to help struggling rural grocery stores stay open
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – John “Jiggs” Dyste says while there are 24 heads of lettuce in a case of iceberg lettuce, a typical small town grocery store knows they probably only need six each time they order inventory. But prices mount significantly if stores aren’t able to purchase a full case, and doing that would likely mean throwing out a lot of food.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
‘People do care’: Emerado educator battling Stage III cancer is shown love and support
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Michelle Carrera is a para-professional who loves to be among her students at the Emerado school. However, life dealt her a curve-ball as she now faces a battle against Stage III lung cancer. “There’s a mutant, a rare mutant called EGFR and basically it’s...
Altru Welcomes New Board Members
Grand Forks, N.D. Altru Health System has appointed Tammy Peterson, Andrew Sorbo and Russel Crary to join the non-profit’s board of directors in January 2023. Tammy Peterson is the regional president and agricultural banking director for Bremer Financial Corporation. She has over 25 years of business and agricultural banking experience with Bremer and has served as the Grand Forks region president since 2013.
Trial next stop for GF murder suspect
A trial date is pending for a Grand Forks man charged with Class double AA felony murder. A final dispositional conference was held Thursday afternoon in the case of Kindi Jalloh. He is accused in the May death of 67-year old Douglas Elgert of Grand Forks. Elgert’s body was found...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
Car, garage catch fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters battled a car and garage on fire in Grand Forks Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 pm at 219 Seward Ave. Crews were called in for a report of smoke billowing out of the roof of a detached garage. When fire crews...
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 26, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Pedro Martinez Jr., 51, of East Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault.
Cause identified in GF garage fire
A faulty block heater cord is being blamed for starting a garage fire in north Grand Forks on Wednesday. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 219 Seward Avenue around 3:30 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke coming from the roof of the detached garage. Inside the structure fire teams found a parked car. Both the garage and vehicle sustained significant damage. There were no injuries.
