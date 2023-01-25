ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Adarius Hayes commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up a big commitment on Saturday during junior day when an in-state linebacker committed to Florida. Linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) committed to Florida over Notre Dame and several others on Saturday. “Committed, I’m blessed,” Hayes tweeted. Hayes was on campus...
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp

Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Terrific Trinity Has a View From The Top

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Trinity Thomas has ascended to that extraordinary place where only the great ones have a key to open the door. She is Cheryl Miller rising toward the basket, Abby Wambach blasting past a defender, Jenny Finch firing a pitch. Thomas is at the top of her game, which means showing off her remarkable skills while dressed in a leotard and her hands covered in chalk.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Gators Travel to College Station for ITA Kickoff Weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Florida women's tennis will hit the road this weekend to participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Kickoff Weekend in College Station, Texas. The No. 20 Gators will open with Arizona (3-0, 0-0 PAC-12) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET before facing either No....
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings

247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Biondi, Lin Announced to Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, Texas - Prior to the start of the spring season, Florida men's golfers, Fred Biondi and Yuxin Lin were announced to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List on Friday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Friday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
FanSided

Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home

At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Season-Best Gives No. 2 Florida Win versus No. 17 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 2 Florida gymnastics used its season-best to defeat No. 17 Georgia in front of another sold out Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center crowd. Florida's 197.90 stands as the nation's fourth-highest of the season's first month. Georgia's 196.85 is its second-highest total of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Florida Adds Diver Ana Camyla Monroy to 2023 Class

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women's diving team signed Ana Camyla Monroy to the 2023 signing class, head diving coach Bryan Gillooly announced Friday. Monroy is the first diver to be signed to the 2023 swimming and diving signing class, and the 21st athlete overall. At the 2022...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
greenepublishing.com

History of Ichetucknee Springs

Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
FORT WHITE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy