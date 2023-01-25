Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Gator Country
Adarius Hayes commits to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators picked up a big commitment on Saturday during junior day when an in-state linebacker committed to Florida. Linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) committed to Florida over Notre Dame and several others on Saturday. “Committed, I’m blessed,” Hayes tweeted. Hayes was on campus...
Florida football: Another packed visitors list is headed to The Swamp
Florida football is doing a lot of work building up their 2024 recruiting class. Loads of elite talent are making their way to The Swamp week in and week out. This weekend is no different. There are multiple 5-stars and a few rival commits in town this weekend. 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway will be there with them, and he may be the best recruiter on campus.
floridagators.com
Terrific Trinity Has a View From The Top
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Trinity Thomas has ascended to that extraordinary place where only the great ones have a key to open the door. She is Cheryl Miller rising toward the basket, Abby Wambach blasting past a defender, Jenny Finch firing a pitch. Thomas is at the top of her game, which means showing off her remarkable skills while dressed in a leotard and her hands covered in chalk.
floridagators.com
Florida Closes the Razorback Invitational with an Electric Performances in the Men’s 4x400 Relay
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. – The Florida Gators Track and Field teams are now two meets into their season after competing Friday and Saturday at the Razorback Invitational. Through the two meets, Florida athletes have amassed 27 new personal bests and three facility records in a variety of events. For the...
Looking Back On, and Forward To, Florida's RB Room
Reviewing, and previewing, the Florida Gators' running back room following the 2022 season.
floridagators.com
Gators Travel to College Station for ITA Kickoff Weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Florida women's tennis will hit the road this weekend to participate in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Kickoff Weekend in College Station, Texas. The No. 20 Gators will open with Arizona (3-0, 0-0 PAC-12) on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET before facing either No....
247Sports
Florida signees in the final 2023 Top247 rankings
247Sports made their final update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Thursday afternoon. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 13 ranked high school class in the country on 247Sports team rankings. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
floridagators.com
No. 16 Florida Beats USF to Meet Mississippi State in ITA Kickoff Championship
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A solid 4-1 victory for the No. 16 Florida men's tennis team (2-1) over USF (3-4) Friday afternoon at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex advanced the Gators to Saturday's ITA Kickoff championship match against SEC-foe Mississippi State. The Orange & Blue jumped out to a...
Keyontae Johnson leads No. 5 K-State in reunion vs. Gators
The game doesn’t count in the conference standings for either team, but it’s likely to be an emotional game for
floridagators.com
Biondi, Lin Announced to Ben Hogan Award Watch List
FORT WORTH, Texas - Prior to the start of the spring season, Florida men's golfers, Fred Biondi and Yuxin Lin were announced to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List on Friday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) on Friday.
Florida Football: Contenders emerge for Jaden Rashada’s new home
At this point, most fans of Florida football want to put Jaden Rashada in their rearview mirror and never speak of him ever again. That’s fair, but the QB from California eventually will find a new home and there will also be a sizable portion of Gator Nation that will keep up with his progress to see if he turns into a superstar or the next Max Browne.
Envisioning Roles for Florida's Transfers: QB Graham Mertz
Projecting roles and fits for each of Florida's 2023 offseason transfers, beginning with quarterback Graham Mertz.
floridagators.com
Season-Best Gives No. 2 Florida Win versus No. 17 Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 2 Florida gymnastics used its season-best to defeat No. 17 Georgia in front of another sold out Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center crowd. Florida's 197.90 stands as the nation's fourth-highest of the season's first month. Georgia's 196.85 is its second-highest total of...
floridagators.com
Florida Adds Diver Ana Camyla Monroy to 2023 Class
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators women's diving team signed Ana Camyla Monroy to the 2023 signing class, head diving coach Bryan Gillooly announced Friday. Monroy is the first diver to be signed to the 2023 swimming and diving signing class, and the 21st athlete overall. At the 2022...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Buchholz High School teacher wins Alachua County teacher of the year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three Alachua County teachers were selected as the finalists for the teacher of the year award. and the one representing Buchholz High School went home the winner. Karen Kearney was awarded teacher of the year. She went up against Marie Gore from Sidney Lanier School and...
greenepublishing.com
History of Ichetucknee Springs
Ichetucknee Springs, located in Fort White Fla., is beloved by everyone and is full of wonderful history. The word “Ichetucknee” is an Indian word that means “beaver pond.” Villagers located close to the mouth of Ichetucknee decided on the name for Ichetucknee Springs, which meant “place of the beavers”.
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol officials urge driver safety during Move Over Awareness Month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January is Move Over Awareness Month. Florida Highway Patrol officials are reminding drivers to move over to protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants. According to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there have been 15 hundred move-over crashes since 2015. Out of...
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
Clay County government looking to hire for multiple positions
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County government is looking to add new people to its team. Multiple positions are open including building inspector, E-M-T and paramedic. It’s also offering tuition reimbursement. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For a list of jobs being offered and about...
