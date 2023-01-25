Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Related
No. 25 New Mexico uses hot finish to ground Air Force
Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 24 points — his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 — and Jaelen House added
calbears.com
Bears Host Oregon State Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (10-10, 1-8) wraps up its homestand against Oregon State (11-9, 3-6) on Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00pm and the game can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network Oregon. This game marks the 79th all-time meeting between the two programs with the...
Sports Desk: Sandia grad Vianè Cumber shines in first UNM start
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vianè Cumber has already been playing significant minutes for the Lobo women’s basketball team in her sophomore season, but the former Sandia Matador got her first collegiate start on Thursday night. Cumber set a new career high in minutes (37) and rebounds (7), while posting recording 12 points and a game best […]
calbears.com
Bears Battle Gauchos In Road Match
BERKELEY – California rugby hits the road for an afternoon matchup with UC Santa Barbara on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. PT at Harder Stadium in Goleta. "It has been awhile since we've had a Santa Barbara visit," Cal head coach Jack Clark said. "Same day travel aside, it will be a good experience for our boys."
St. Pius X hires former Lobo as new football coach
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has begun for Sartan football. St. Pius X has hired former Lobo Curtis Flakes as the school’s new head football coach. Flakes has previous coaching experience, as he spent time in the same role at Albuquerque High, ending the Bulldogs 43 game losing streak. Following his time with the green […]
calbears.com
Bears Battle Cardinal On The Farm
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will go for its first regular-season sweep of Stanford since the 2009-10 season when the rivals clash on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. PST on ESPNU. The Golden Bears won their first meeting of...
calbears.com
No. 11 Bears Swim Past No. 10 USC
BERKELEY – Junior Isabelle Stadden Ella Mazurek each won two individual events and the No. 11 Cal women's swimming & diving team dominated the butterfly events on its way to a 152.5-141.5 Pac-12 dual meet victory over No. 10 USC on Friday afternoon at Spieker Aquatics Complex. Stadden continued...
Lobos’ forward Josiah Allick is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
"When you're finally part of it you're kind of like, you thought you were going to walk into a room there's red carpet or something," said Allick. "Not saying that I'm disappointed. It's just kind of surreal, you know, just the whole thing. Obviously, being undefeated, having a fan base like we have, having an environment like we have, having the pit, it's something that you dream about as a kid."
calbears.com
Bears Travel To Stanford Saturday
BERKELEY – Two weeks after its best opener in six years, California men's gymnastics is preparing to head down to Palo Alto for its second outing of the season, meeting both top-ranked Stanford and Team USA at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Burnham Pavilion. For team captain...
Sports Desk: Lobo football’s ‘historic’ recruiting class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks […]
calbears.com
No. 11 Bears Beat Tigers In ITA Kickoff Weekend
BERKELEY – The 11th-ranked Cal women's tennis team defeated Princeton in its ITA Kickoff Weekend opener on Friday to advance to Saturday's final and a chance to qualify for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. Hannah Viller Moeller clinched a Golden Bears' victory for the second straight match as the Bears defeated the Tigers, 4-1, at the Hellman Tennis Complex.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for their food and great service.
earnthenecklace.com
Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
KOAT 7
New Mexicans react to Tyre Nichols' arrest video
On Friday, Memphis Police released police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest. The video sent shockwaves across the country, including in New Mexico. KOAT spoke to several civil justice groups in Albuquerque and got their reactions to the video. Cathryn McGill is the director of the New Mexico Black...
tourcounsel.com
Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico
Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
2 New Mexico Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
Thunderbirds wrap up training at Spaceport America
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” recently wrapped up their two-week winter training session at Spaceport America. The group of over 70 people began their stay on January 9. According to a Spaceport America press release, this is the third time the Thunderbirds have used the facility to train. […]
Comments / 0