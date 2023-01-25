ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor drops complaints against Parkton family assessed with $5,000 in fines for rooster

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County resident has dropped a complaint they made against a Parkton family with a crowing rooster.

That means the Tanenbaum family will get to keep Wilbur the Rooster.

Last week, WJZ reported that a neighbor's complaints resulted in nearly $5,000 in fines because of the rooster's crowing.

The Tanenbaum family was supposed to go in front of the Animal Services Board in February.

Their complaints were taken to the county, which resulted in a $150 fine for the Tanenbaums. But then another came in, with a $4,650 price tag.

"The amount is outrageous. It's been very stressful, knowing that we could continue to be assessed $150 each time the rooster crows," Jackie said.

The family started a change.org petition to build a case for Wilbur which got more than 20,000 signatures.

charles
3d ago

I guess the one neighbor will call county to report deer eating their scrubs and flowers it’s not like they live in townhomes Wilber is the man

Sunshiney
2d ago

God bless the Tanenbaum family and every person that signed the petition to save Wilbur. Wilbur will be safe with the Tanenbaum family and live a happy life. That neighbor needs to pack up and move. What they did is despicable.

USMCOIF
2d ago

That neighbor would absolutely HATE ME, I would make it my life's goal to aggravate them any chance I could. Yuppies need to stay out of the little country life we have left in the socialist republic of MD

