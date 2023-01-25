Read full article on original website
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
Students, parents rally at the Kansas Statehouse to voice desire to choose their school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From January 22 to January 28, it is National School Choice Week. In honor of the national week, many young students and parents rallied at the statehouse Wednesday morning to fight for the option to choose the school they wish to attend. The group believes they...
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
