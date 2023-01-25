ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing set for bill requiring standardized bullying procedures in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports

KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
