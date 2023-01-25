TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a bill that requires Kansas schools to create a standardized procedure to handle and discipline cases of bullying. A hearing has been scheduled in the Kansas House Committee on Education for House Bill 2143 for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The bill, introduced by the Committee, would establish requirements for school districts to create policies and procedures to investigate bullying complaints.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO