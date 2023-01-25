ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

Ingleside Winter Camp Ends Another Season

By Courtesy: Ingleside Parks And Recreation
Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpIUj_0kRKNA4B00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7CJ8_0kRKNA4B00

It started late last month and ended January 6, a Winter Camp for local children who needed something to do while Ingleside ISD was on Christmas break. The Parks and Recreation Department hosted 18 kids, the program offering a big relief to parents, too, many who couldn’t share time off from work with their children. Activities over the two-week span included dodgeball, drawing, and a host of fun events. As in previous years, the camp was held inside the Humble Community Center on Main St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Newcomer Greeted with Birthday Surprise

, , , , By Mark Silberstein It was meant to be a surprise. “If she finds out, she’ll kill me!” Kaye Hester said with a laugh. A newcomer to Ingleside on the Bay, the 71-year-old explained she didn’t know really much of anyone since relocating here from Hobbs, New Mexico six months ago with her husband and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Les, 77. Mom lives upstairs in their recently purchased waterfront home at 421 Bayshore Dr., complete with an elevator to go up and down floors. January 16, mom would turn 93. How do you celebrate such an occasion to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G. The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible. “We discussed it last year, and just...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Scout Troop Struggles to Attract Members

, , , , ‘On my honor I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times; to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight.’ These words are recited every time Boy Scout Troop 26 in Ingleside convenes, meeting Sundays from 1-2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of their host, Ingleside United Methodist Church at 2572 Church St. If you think all Scouts do is help old ladies cross the street – you’re wrong. Participation in the Ingleside group has dwindled to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

GJM Elementary Teacher Maria Deanda Named January Family Matters Award Recipient

Parents recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication that Ingleside Independent School District teachers put forth for their students. That sentiment was proven when Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School teacher Maria Deanda was recognized as the district’s Family Matters Award recipient for January 2023. Deanda was presented with the honor during the January 16 Board of Trustees meeting at the district administration building. She was recognized after a committee reviewed several nominations submissions and decided that a parent’s touching nod to Deanda’s professionalism and love for teaching and guiding children was most deserving of the award. Her nominator described her as...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Veteran Powered by Strength in Faith

, , , , VETERAN’S VOICE: CURTIS WILKERSON, U.S. AIR FORCE Tall, a head of white, perfectly cut, and trimmed hair, Curtis Wilkerson smiles. Almost constantly. His laugh is infectious. His eyes turn to beacons when he is so jolly. The 66-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran from Ingleside is a good natured, pleasant person. Retirement has helped. But he’ll tell you about gratitude, too, for having had the opportunity to meet his future bride who has forever changed his outlook on life. “She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson shares about the former Mary Brown. May 1 of this year they’ll have been...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Recruits Lifeguards for 2023 Season

Although it seems hard to believe but spring is right around the corner and summer will be next, and it’s never too early to start recruiting for seasonal, part-time help at the Father Charles H. Doherty Municipal Swimming Pool in Ingleside that re-opened last year following a massive renovation. It was needed after the facility had closed due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. The public was delighted to see its return and enjoy its cooling waters. May 27, the Saturday before Memorial Day, Parks & Recreation Director Andy Tarkington said the pool will reopen for the...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Cost of Water Going Up

Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31. The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside. Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy. Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran. And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain. As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

New Director Has Purrfect Vision for SPCA

Lily Spivey won’t give up on San Patricio County animals that need help and love the most. Just three months into her full-time director role of the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County, Spivey knows the tough fight ahead. But she’s determined to help all animals that find themselves at the shelter, 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass. The center has faced financial challenges within the last year and has struggled to find more members and volunteers to help keep the SPCA running smoothly. “One goal is...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong

, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

WW2 Hero Honored by Local Museum Passes Suddenly

In Hangar 11 at the McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport bordering portions of Ingleside and Aransas Pass remains a testimonial to a World War II pilot and hero, George N. Kirk, many who either volunteer or are retired from the military familiar with the name forever immortalized through his personal artifacts that remain inside the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum. Kirk died suddenly last week, just shy of 102. His birthday is in April. Born in Illinois in 1921, Kirk joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and trained to fly at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. He...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Animal Shelter Falling Apart, Council Idle

, , , Nowhere in the City of Ingleside is a municipally run facility showing its age more than the current animal shelter at 2322 Morgan Lane – and it’s not even owned by the government. In July 2019, the city began renting space from the property owner at a cost of $47,000 a year. In successive years, in July 2020 and 2021, that lease was extended at the increased price of $50,000. And last summer, while the city stalled on moving forward with building a new animal shelter on city-owned land, the lease price jumped to $65,000 – a...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days. Instead,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Agricultural and Homemakers Show Needs More Creative Entries

The upcoming San Patricio & Aransas Counties Agricultural and Homemakers Show needs your sweet, spicy, creative, and decorative experience to determine which local residents deserve high honors in food and cultural arts. The show, which will take place Jan. 23 to Jan. 28 at the San Patricio County Civic Center, 219 West Fifth Street in Sinton, is open to adult residents of San Patricio and Aransas counties, who would like to enter their food and cultural arts creations in a variety of categories. Items residents create may not have been entered in any previous adult division, according to a show news...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside’s New Brush/ Bulky Item Pickup Changes Outlined

With limited resources, aging equipment, and growing demand the City of Ingleside’s Department of Public Works had a lot of work year after year tackling a significant issue – the pickup and removal of brush, and bulky items. From property owners sprucing up their yards, to the result of severe storms, residents have grown used to massive piles of tree limbs, palm fronds, and other related debris piling up along highway and neighborhood curbs. And when it was time to chuck the old chest freezer or worn-out recliner and sofa, those, too would await a city crew to come on...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

99
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ingleside Index

Comments / 0

Community Policy