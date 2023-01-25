Ingleside Winter Camp Ends Another Season
It started late last month and ended January 6, a Winter Camp for local children who needed something to do while Ingleside ISD was on Christmas break. The Parks and Recreation Department hosted 18 kids, the program offering a big relief to parents, too, many who couldn’t share time off from work with their children. Activities over the two-week span included dodgeball, drawing, and a host of fun events. As in previous years, the camp was held inside the Humble Community Center on Main St.
