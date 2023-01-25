ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series.

Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community.

“Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep moving forward in what we are doing. We hope to open the doors of communication with the community and let them know what our Police Department is doing for the City of Ingleside. It will also be a time to learn new things as each time we do this gathering we will have different topics to discuss.”

The first 2023 event will take place at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 9:30 a.m. January 30 at Aztec Coffee, 2793 Main St. Community members are invited to attend and sit alongside officers with the Ingleside Police Department as they share all about changes in the department and what’s ahead. Gregg said the chamber’s plan is to host three similar events later in 2023: to be held on the fifth Monday in the months that have five weeks.

Coffees and pastries will be provided to Coffee with a Cop guests, but specialty coffees will be at guests’ expense. Gregg said the event would not be possible without the continued support of the Ingleside Police Department, and for that she is grateful for the working partnership.

Working with community partners and building new relationships with Ingleside residents is what the event is designed to do, which also directly aligns with the chamber’s new mission statement: “We will build relationships that assist in the prosperity of our businesses and community.”

“This is how we start,” she said, as she added that she hopes to see several Ingleside residents at Coffee with a Cop.

For more information about future chamber events, or general inquiries about the Ingleside business community, people may visit the chamber website at inglesidetxchamber. com, call the agency at (361) 776-2906, or stop by the organization at 2809 Main St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tpr.org

Iconic Port Aransas watering hole is saved from the waves of change

If you've spent any time in Port Aransas on the Texas coast, you're probably familiar with Shorty's Place. The iconic bar was opened in 1946. But redevelopment in the area posed a threat to its future. So, current owner Edwin Myers has taken the bold step to physically move the building five blocks away to keep it from being wiped out of existence.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

GJM Elementary Teacher Maria Deanda Named January Family Matters Award Recipient

Parents recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication that Ingleside Independent School District teachers put forth for their students. That sentiment was proven when Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School teacher Maria Deanda was recognized as the district’s Family Matters Award recipient for January 2023. Deanda was presented with the honor during the January 16 Board of Trustees meeting at the district administration building. She was recognized after a committee reviewed several nominations submissions and decided that a parent’s touching nod to Deanda’s professionalism and love for teaching and guiding children was most deserving of the award. Her nominator described her as...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G. The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible. “We discussed it last year, and just...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Council fires city attorney

The Port Aransas City Council has fired its city attorney for the second time in a year. During its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, the council voted 4-3 to terminate the contract with Roxann Pais Cotroneo. Mayor Wendy Moore and council members Dale Christianson, Tanya Chambers and Kelly Owens voted to fire Cotroneo. During the meeting, no one said why they […]
Ingleside Index

IOB Cost of Water Going Up

Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

99
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ingleside Index

Comments / 0

Community Policy