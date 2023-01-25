Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series.

Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community.

“Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep moving forward in what we are doing. We hope to open the doors of communication with the community and let them know what our Police Department is doing for the City of Ingleside. It will also be a time to learn new things as each time we do this gathering we will have different topics to discuss.”

The first 2023 event will take place at 8:00 a.m. and runs until 9:30 a.m. January 30 at Aztec Coffee, 2793 Main St. Community members are invited to attend and sit alongside officers with the Ingleside Police Department as they share all about changes in the department and what’s ahead. Gregg said the chamber’s plan is to host three similar events later in 2023: to be held on the fifth Monday in the months that have five weeks.

Coffees and pastries will be provided to Coffee with a Cop guests, but specialty coffees will be at guests’ expense. Gregg said the event would not be possible without the continued support of the Ingleside Police Department, and for that she is grateful for the working partnership.

Working with community partners and building new relationships with Ingleside residents is what the event is designed to do, which also directly aligns with the chamber’s new mission statement: “We will build relationships that assist in the prosperity of our businesses and community.”

“This is how we start,” she said, as she added that she hopes to see several Ingleside residents at Coffee with a Cop.

For more information about future chamber events, or general inquiries about the Ingleside business community, people may visit the chamber website at inglesidetxchamber. com, call the agency at (361) 776-2906, or stop by the organization at 2809 Main St.