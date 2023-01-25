IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31.

The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside.

Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy.

Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran.

And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain.

As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.