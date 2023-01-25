ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31.

The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside.

Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy.

Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran.

And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain.

As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.

Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside VFW Hall Goes Smoke-Free

, , , , , Ingleside’s Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6386, located at 1452 Hwy. 361 is changing with the times. In mid-December it modified its policy and smoking is no longer permitted inside. Outside, a covered area with picnic tables has been designated for those who still light up, including Canteen Manager Craig Talley, 59, a U.S. Navy veteran whose been a smoker since age 19. But Talley said the venue has also been a popular draw for tournament events, like cornhole. One recent booking, he acknowledged, was canceled over objections to smoking that had been permitted...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

CALENDAR

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19) Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314 Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside Monday The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday. Tuesday The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Clear Backpacks Assist with School safety, According to IISD Survey

The use of clear backpacks within Ingleside Independent School District has created a safer school environment, from the perspective of parents and staff members. This was according to data released from the school district from the annual IISD parent survey, which was completed last month. After administrators carefully reviewed the data, one of the items staff was eager to share was how parents overall were more for than against the clear backpack rule. Results included 40 percent were for clear backpacks, while 36 percent were against, and 28 percent were neutral. “The clear backpacks aid in creating an environment that is safe...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Newcomer Greeted with Birthday Surprise

, , , , By Mark Silberstein It was meant to be a surprise. “If she finds out, she’ll kill me!” Kaye Hester said with a laugh. A newcomer to Ingleside on the Bay, the 71-year-old explained she didn’t know really much of anyone since relocating here from Hobbs, New Mexico six months ago with her husband and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Les, 77. Mom lives upstairs in their recently purchased waterfront home at 421 Bayshore Dr., complete with an elevator to go up and down floors. January 16, mom would turn 93. How do you celebrate such an occasion to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

IOB Welcomes Mardi Gras with Style Get your golf carts decked out. Ingleside in the Bay’s Parks and Recreation Committee is planning its annual Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade Saturday, February 18, starting at 4:45 p.m. from the intersection of Starlight Dr. and Oak Ridge Dr., ending at Bahia Marine on Bayshore Dr. If you don’t have a golf cart just line the streets and watch and wait. Revelers will be tossing out goodies! Laissez le bon temps rouler ! Historic Theatre Hosts New Market Every fourth Saturday each month the historic Rialto Theatre in downtown Aransas Pass at 327 S. Commercial St....
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

GJM Elementary Teacher Maria Deanda Named January Family Matters Award Recipient

Parents recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication that Ingleside Independent School District teachers put forth for their students. That sentiment was proven when Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School teacher Maria Deanda was recognized as the district’s Family Matters Award recipient for January 2023. Deanda was presented with the honor during the January 16 Board of Trustees meeting at the district administration building. She was recognized after a committee reviewed several nominations submissions and decided that a parent’s touching nod to Deanda’s professionalism and love for teaching and guiding children was most deserving of the award. Her nominator described her as...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD Bus Driver Shortage a National Trend

Standing by the Ingleside ISD bus barn, 42-year-old Bloomington, IN native Bo Daniel enjoys his work. Formerly the Maintenance and Transportation Director for the Cuero, TX ISD he has since relocated to Corpus Christi, making the short commute most weekdays here where – among his many responsibilities – he and his staff must ensure that at least 1,000 children a day make it safely from home to their classrooms and back on a big yellow bus. But like schools nationwide, Daniel is dealing with a shortage of qualified drivers, hoping by spreading the word he might entice new recruits to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G. The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible. “We discussed it last year, and just...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Recruits Lifeguards for 2023 Season

Although it seems hard to believe but spring is right around the corner and summer will be next, and it’s never too early to start recruiting for seasonal, part-time help at the Father Charles H. Doherty Municipal Swimming Pool in Ingleside that re-opened last year following a massive renovation. It was needed after the facility had closed due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. The public was delighted to see its return and enjoy its cooling waters. May 27, the Saturday before Memorial Day, Parks & Recreation Director Andy Tarkington said the pool will reopen for the...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

WW2 Hero Honored by Local Museum Passes Suddenly

In Hangar 11 at the McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport bordering portions of Ingleside and Aransas Pass remains a testimonial to a World War II pilot and hero, George N. Kirk, many who either volunteer or are retired from the military familiar with the name forever immortalized through his personal artifacts that remain inside the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum. Kirk died suddenly last week, just shy of 102. His birthday is in April. Born in Illinois in 1921, Kirk joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and trained to fly at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. He...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days. Instead,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside, Aransas Pass Entrepreneurs Find Home in ‘The Wren’s Nest’

, , , , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: THE WREN’S NEST, INGLESIDE Like most small businesses, the inspiration behind ‘The Wren’s Nest’ began at home, this one belonging to Ingleside residents Julie Patton and her husband, Gary. Married 10 years the couple downsized, moving into smaller quarters. But they each possessed individual skills, able to craft handmade items, starting in 2015, first for family and friends. As word spread their talents were worth a price, they decided the only way to showcase those products was to open a brick-andmortar location now located at 2832 Main St. (FM 1069) since...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Animal Shelter Falling Apart, Council Idle

, , , Nowhere in the City of Ingleside is a municipally run facility showing its age more than the current animal shelter at 2322 Morgan Lane – and it’s not even owned by the government. In July 2019, the city began renting space from the property owner at a cost of $47,000 a year. In successive years, in July 2020 and 2021, that lease was extended at the increased price of $50,000. And last summer, while the city stalled on moving forward with building a new animal shelter on city-owned land, the lease price jumped to $65,000 – a...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD to Honor Board of Trustees Members for Their Dedication, Years of Service

In honor of a total combined 77 years of service to the Ingleside Independent School District, district representatives and community members alike are invited to celebrate the Board of Trustees all month long. With January as School Board Recognition Month, the district has sought to honor each trustee for their dedication and commitment to both the district as a whole and all of its students. Coinciding with this year’s theme of “Forward, Together” is Ingleside ISD’s family approach to education where everyone plays a part in the success of students and growth of the district. Highlights of the month-long honors include...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

New Director Has Purrfect Vision for SPCA

Lily Spivey won’t give up on San Patricio County animals that need help and love the most. Just three months into her full-time director role of the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County, Spivey knows the tough fight ahead. But she’s determined to help all animals that find themselves at the shelter, 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass. The center has faced financial challenges within the last year and has struggled to find more members and volunteers to help keep the SPCA running smoothly. “One goal is...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Pastor Ministers in Aransas Pass

, , , , FAITH IN FOCUS: CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, ARANSAS PASS God had a plan for William Blasingame, but the 83-yearold Ingleside resident known as ‘Pastor Dee’ didn’t realize that he was being called into the ministry until he said he heard the Lord speak to him while one of his daughters was convalescing following a serious illness. Blasingame preaches at Calvary Baptist Church at 210 W. Myrtle in Aransas Pass. Founded in 1949, the building sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Much of the structure was restored through hundreds of thousands of donated funds. Then, just a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

EMS Provider Keeping Pace with Mental Health Emergencies

, Blame it on the pandemic? No one is completely certain, but the numbers tell the story in response to what appears to be a growing mental health crisis in the area. The non-profit Tri-County EMS, the emergency medical provider for Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay, and Aransas Pass has been documenting a steady rise in such cases, what their Executive Director, Carrie De Leon referred to as a “tremendous increase.” In the figures she provided, “behavioral health” calls have risen from 175 in 2018 to a peak of 315 in 2021. Last year, the numbers dropped to 230: • 2018 – 175 •...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

