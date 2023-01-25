Ingleside VFW Hall Goes Smoke-Free

Ingleside’s Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6386, located at 1452 Hwy. 361 is changing with the times. In mid-December it modified its policy and smoking is no longer permitted inside. Outside, a covered area with picnic tables has been designated for those who still light up, including Canteen Manager Craig Talley, 59, a U.S. Navy veteran whose been a smoker since age 19. But Talley said the venue has also been a popular draw for tournament events, like cornhole. One recent booking, he acknowledged, was canceled over objections to smoking that had been permitted inside. All that’s changed and the VFW is seeing more interest in hosting events, including an upcoming pool tournament on January 28. “You can’t beat a Diamond table,” Talley said with pride, pointing to the brand of pool tables they own. “We got the best tables in south Texas!” he exclaimed. Charlie Vickery, 72 (left) of Aransas Pass was a Staff Sergeant when he served in the U.S. Army. Friday, January 20 he was enjoying billiards at the Ingleside VFW Post with Lee Johnson, 57 (right), also of Aransas Pass, who served in both the Army and the U.S. Navy where he left a Petty Officer, First Class. Talley said it was the membership that voted in November last year to change the rule, responding to a need to be current with national trends, as well as hopes of attracting a younger consumer to drink and dine at the hall which is open to the public. One of their most popular menus is Friday night steak, when served, sells out quickly.