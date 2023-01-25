Ingleside Students Form First-Ever BBQ Competition Team

Ingleside High School students Noah Rodriguez, Gavin Rodriguez, Logan McGrath and Ramon Tristan recently competed in their barbecue team’s first-ever high school competition, where they took home sixth-place honors in the ribs category. Their team, Notorious P.I.G. aims to compete in several future barbecue events.

Courtesy: Ingleside ISD

Four local teenagers recently made Ingleside High School history as they formed the firstever BBQ competition team, the Notorious P.I.G.

The group of friends had cooked up delicious, sweet, spicy and savory meats, beans, desserts and more for fun during competition throughout the summer months throughout the past couple of years, but they wanted to continue their cooking passion while maintaining involvement in more school activities. That’s when the guys approached school staff and administrators to ask permission to make their dreams of competing on weekends throughout the school year, as a school team, possible.

“We discussed it last year, and just had to find a sponsor to take us,” said Logan McGrath, 16.

They asked around, talked to a couple of coaches to see if they could help oversee the team. They were thrilled when coach RJ Alvarado stepped up to the plate, and after everything aligned, the school team was officially formed just over one month ago. Notorious P.I.G. already has one school competition under its belt, held with 23 teams on the first weekend in January in Tilden, Texas. The team placed sixth in the ribs category.

They’re just getting started. The young men have two upcoming competitions: one this coming weekend and another in the beginning of March.

While the fierce competitors prefer to use some of their go-to recipes, especially for their favorite competition piece- ribs, McGrath said switching things up from time to time helps keep them in the game. They try to figure out what everyone would like, and the perfect blend of flavors, as “some people like more heat, and some people like it more sweet.” They hope happy mediums are the ingredients for top-place finishes.

Finding the right flavor profiles, what to barbecue and how to barbecue all comes in time, they said. Each of them has had plenty of practice. Although IHS has culinary arts classes through its Career and Technical Education programming, none of the Notorious P.I.G. teammates learned their barbecue skills there. McGrath said he had been to numerous barbecues with his family and while he had to stay outside with the adults and watch them barbecue, he picked up a lot of how-to information. Teammate and friend Noah Rodriguez,17, said he learned a lot about barbecuing by watching YouTube videos and taught himself by just getting into it. McGrath, and fellow teammates Gavin Rodriguez,18, and Ramon Tristan,17, also learned in similar ways.

McGrath said they try to perfect their barbecue skills on weekends when they aren’t at competition, but with the rising cost of foods, it can be challenging. Family and friends may reap the benefit of taste tests if the boys don’t finish the barbecue themselves, they said.

Preparing for competitions means barbecuing ribs, brisket, beans, chicken and coming up with a dessert. Noah Rodriguez said the latter selection came as a surprise to the four teammates so they said they’ll be spending some time racking their brains to select the best treat to present at school competitions.

He also invited the greater Ingleside community to support the Notorious P.I.G. by donating meats, beans, chicken, and other goods, or financially contributing to the cause, which would help the team practice barbecuing with new items and recipes. Rodriguez said interested sponsors may reach out to IHS Principal Steven Edlin by calling the IHS main office at (361) 776-2712 for more information. In between school- including in the welding or instrumentation programs, their participation on sports teams, time with families and friends, and other social activities, the boys are dedicated to their competition team and the creativity behind each barbecue dish. They each have worked for years to try and figure out what makes the best barbecue. Gavin Rodriguez said to him it’s all about quality spices, while Noah Rodriguez said juicy meats make for the best barbecue, as meat should not be dried out. The tenderness and cutting against the grain may guarantee the tastiest bite, he said.

Their dream is to have a high school barbecue competition right at Ingleside High School next school year. All four participants keep pushing themselves to accomplish more, together, and they have used that momentum to encourage others as well.

“Just talk to your school if you have any ideas that you’re passionate about,” Noah Rodriguez said.

They’re all living proof that asking helps, as does hard work and dedication. Both Rodriguez boys, McGrath and Tristan expressed their thanks to all who have supported their endeavors.

Kelsey Picou, Ingleside ISD Director of Communications and Community said district administrators and staff members could not be more proud of the Notorious P.I.G. teammates, as they had a goal, made a plan and successfully executed it. That whole-picture vision, she said, is “exactly what we want students to do.”