ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

CALENDAR

Ingleside Index
Ingleside Index
 4 days ago

Ongoing events (may be subject to change due to COVID-19)

Ingleside North Bay Lions Club currently meets on the 2nd Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Ingleside Dairy Queen. For more information call Mari Jo at 281-785-9314

Food bank every 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ingleside

Monday

The Aransas Pass City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The Aransas Pass Rotary Club meets at 12 p.m. at the Bakery Café every Monday.

Tuesday

The Ingleside City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Ingleside City Hall.

Coastal Bend Woodcarvers invites new or established wood carvers and wood burners to join us Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Portobelo Village Club House at 2009 W. Wheeler in Aransas Pass. Home-schooled children, with a parent, are also welcome.

The Aransas Pass Woman’s Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Ingleside Rotary Club meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month from 12-1:00 p.m. in the offices of the County Commissioner for Precinct 4 at McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport, 3141 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass.

Wednesday

The John Wiebel VFW Post 2932, 620 W. Wheeler, meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Veterans and their families are welcome to attend.

Thursday

The first Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. the SPCA San Patricio County holds its monthly meeting at the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center at 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass.

Friday

The Ingleside VFW hosts a dinner each Friday night. The dinners take place from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The cost ranges from $5 to $20 per plate, depending on meal served.

Check the VFW’s Facebook page for the events and meals. All the proceeds go to Veteran and Community Activity Programs. Also, karaoke starts at 7 p.m.

Visit www.facebook.com/ InglesideVFW-Posts6386 for events and meals.

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Food Bank distribution is on the second Friday of the month for Aransas Pass residents. Distribution is from 10 to 12.

Saturday

A pancake breakfast is served very first Saturday of the month from 8-10:00 a.m. at the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Museum of the Commemorative Air Force, inside Hangar 11 at McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport, 3201 FM 3512 in Aransas Pass, along the border with Ingleside.

An $8 donation benefits the museum.

For more information, please contact Robery Perry at (361) 776-3891, or email: rperry385@yahoo.com

Sunday

The Boy Scouts meet every Sunday at 2 p.m. at 259 S. McCampbell St.

Please update an organization’s meeting or add a new event, by sending your information to editor@aransaspassprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

IOB Newcomer Greeted with Birthday Surprise

, , , , By Mark Silberstein It was meant to be a surprise. “If she finds out, she’ll kill me!” Kaye Hester said with a laugh. A newcomer to Ingleside on the Bay, the 71-year-old explained she didn’t know really much of anyone since relocating here from Hobbs, New Mexico six months ago with her husband and U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Les, 77. Mom lives upstairs in their recently purchased waterfront home at 421 Bayshore Dr., complete with an elevator to go up and down floors. January 16, mom would turn 93. How do you celebrate such an occasion to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

LNG Plant for Ingleside Gets Initial Nod

, You’d have to throw a football pretty far, but that’s no consolation for some residents in Ingleside who gathered Monday, January 16 inside City Hall to oppose a planned ‘Micro’ LNG (liquified natural gas) plant destined for a site along the northwest border of the city, approximately “six football fields” distance from the Ingleside ISD’s high school and athletic fields. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan that requires a zoning change for a portion of the property, a further vote by City Council was expected January 24. The developer submitting the plan is The Amirian Group based in...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Coffee with a Cop to Include Caffeine, Community Conversations

The Ingleside Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a little caffeine and conversation with its Coffee with a Cop community networking series. Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gregg said Coffee with a Cop began just before the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and while it came to a halt for a few years, the chamber felt it was time to restart it for the greater Ingleside community. “Covid stopped so many in person activities; last year we saw more and more relaxed events and more in person gatherings,” she said. “Coffee with a Cop is just another way that we keep...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Veteran Powered by Strength in Faith

, , , , VETERAN’S VOICE: CURTIS WILKERSON, U.S. AIR FORCE Tall, a head of white, perfectly cut, and trimmed hair, Curtis Wilkerson smiles. Almost constantly. His laugh is infectious. His eyes turn to beacons when he is so jolly. The 66-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran from Ingleside is a good natured, pleasant person. Retirement has helped. But he’ll tell you about gratitude, too, for having had the opportunity to meet his future bride who has forever changed his outlook on life. “She’s a blessing from God,” Wilkerson shares about the former Mary Brown. May 1 of this year they’ll have been...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IOB Cost of Water Going Up

Ingleside on the Bay Mayor Jo Ann Ehmann uses a hose outside of City Hall at 475 Starlight Dr. Thursday, January 19 to spray a little water on the lawn, but not much. The city, like much of the Coastal Bend, remains under Stage 1 water restrictions. The restrictions allow watering outdoors no more than once a week and a ban is in effect for any usage during other peak periods of the day. Despite some recent rainfall, the reservoirs on which the system depends remain far below acceptable levels. That’s making life even harder for IOB residents who will see an increase in their water rates, effective next month. Ehmann said the city council on January 17 approved a rate hike from its present charge of $65.98 a month, to the new cost of $67.50. Blame the extra charges on supply and demand. The City of Corpus Christi services the peninsula community via the San Patricio County Water District. It’s that agency that notified IOB of a rise in cost, due in part to operating expenses.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

New face at IOB City Hall

Kristin Welch, 39, a Massachusetts native is the new City Secretary in Ingleside on the Bay, effective last Monday, January 16. She’s been in Texas most of her life, currently commuting from Portland where she lives with her husband of the past 16 years, Douglas. The couple is raising two boys and two girls. Welch worked for the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife almost 20 years, first as a Customer Service Representative on Goose Island, then she rose to the position of Office Manager on Mustang Island before taking the job here. She replaces Amber Owens who returned to Iowa for family reasons.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

IVFD Votes for Command Officers

Membership of the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department held an election of Line Officers last month, one resulting in a significant change in leadership. Assistant Fire Chief Larry Norotsky will instead serve as a Captain. Each role covers a one-year span through December 31. The City Council approved the officer lineup that includes the promotion of John Witt from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief. He is also the Water Department Superintendent for the City of Ingleside. Robert Puig last year had been promoted from Captain to Assistant Fire Chief and was reappointed to the same role this year. Puig is retired from the U.S. Navy. Gerald Crain had been a Lieutenant in the Department and last year was promoted to Captain, a role he will continue. He is also a Navy veteran. And Adrian Rodriguez was reappointed for another year as a Captain. He’s a management employee for the H.E.B. grocery chain. As for the Chief of the department, R.J. Thomas, another Navy retiree, will continue to serve in that capacity on an interim basis until city leaders name a full-time, permanent hire. There has been no timeline provided on when that individual will be named.
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

GJM Elementary Teacher Maria Deanda Named January Family Matters Award Recipient

Parents recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication that Ingleside Independent School District teachers put forth for their students. That sentiment was proven when Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary School teacher Maria Deanda was recognized as the district’s Family Matters Award recipient for January 2023. Deanda was presented with the honor during the January 16 Board of Trustees meeting at the district administration building. She was recognized after a committee reviewed several nominations submissions and decided that a parent’s touching nod to Deanda’s professionalism and love for teaching and guiding children was most deserving of the award. Her nominator described her as...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Clear Backpacks Assist with School safety, According to IISD Survey

The use of clear backpacks within Ingleside Independent School District has created a safer school environment, from the perspective of parents and staff members. This was according to data released from the school district from the annual IISD parent survey, which was completed last month. After administrators carefully reviewed the data, one of the items staff was eager to share was how parents overall were more for than against the clear backpack rule. Results included 40 percent were for clear backpacks, while 36 percent were against, and 28 percent were neutral. “The clear backpacks aid in creating an environment that is safe...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD Bus Driver Shortage a National Trend

Standing by the Ingleside ISD bus barn, 42-year-old Bloomington, IN native Bo Daniel enjoys his work. Formerly the Maintenance and Transportation Director for the Cuero, TX ISD he has since relocated to Corpus Christi, making the short commute most weekdays here where – among his many responsibilities – he and his staff must ensure that at least 1,000 children a day make it safely from home to their classrooms and back on a big yellow bus. But like schools nationwide, Daniel is dealing with a shortage of qualified drivers, hoping by spreading the word he might entice new recruits to...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Recruits Lifeguards for 2023 Season

Although it seems hard to believe but spring is right around the corner and summer will be next, and it’s never too early to start recruiting for seasonal, part-time help at the Father Charles H. Doherty Municipal Swimming Pool in Ingleside that re-opened last year following a massive renovation. It was needed after the facility had closed due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. The public was delighted to see its return and enjoy its cooling waters. May 27, the Saturday before Memorial Day, Parks & Recreation Director Andy Tarkington said the pool will reopen for the...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Excitement Builds for 51st Annual Round Up Days

The Coastal Bend region will soon hear the melodies associated with happiness and fun, as the 51st annual Round Up Days & Music Festival is around the corner. The festival will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, March 25 and from 11:00 a.m. to midnight Saturday, March 26 at N.O. Simmons Park, 2867 Ave. J. Presented by the Ingleside Chamber of Commerce, the family event seeks to continue to provide a central location for families and friends to gather to relax and enjoy good music and food, according to chamber president and chief executive officer Barbara Gregg. “As always,...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong

, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

San Patricio Official Outlines Successes, Challenges in State of the County

, , , , , A tall, imposing figure, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs deftly handled a microphone, although he struggled to control his PowerPoint presentation, lightheartedly dismissing some technical issues to focus on a broad range of serious issues in his annual State of the County address Tuesday, January 10 at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, hosted by the Aransas Pass and Ingleside Chambers of Commerce. Throughout the more than half-hour show and tell Krebs barely mentioned anything about the two host cities other than making a brief reference about the upcoming Shrimporee and Round Up Days. Instead,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

New Director Has Purrfect Vision for SPCA

Lily Spivey won’t give up on San Patricio County animals that need help and love the most. Just three months into her full-time director role of the Sandra Sue Benson Animal Adoption Center, also known as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of San Patricio County, Spivey knows the tough fight ahead. But she’s determined to help all animals that find themselves at the shelter, 4630 FM 1069, Aransas Pass. The center has faced financial challenges within the last year and has struggled to find more members and volunteers to help keep the SPCA running smoothly. “One goal is...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Ingleside Index

WW2 Hero Honored by Local Museum Passes Suddenly

In Hangar 11 at the McCampbell-Porter Municipal Airport bordering portions of Ingleside and Aransas Pass remains a testimonial to a World War II pilot and hero, George N. Kirk, many who either volunteer or are retired from the military familiar with the name forever immortalized through his personal artifacts that remain inside the Maxine Flournoy 3rd Coast Squadron Commemorative Air Force Museum. Kirk died suddenly last week, just shy of 102. His birthday is in April. Born in Illinois in 1921, Kirk joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and trained to fly at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi. He...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Pastor Ministers in Aransas Pass

, , , , FAITH IN FOCUS: CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, ARANSAS PASS God had a plan for William Blasingame, but the 83-yearold Ingleside resident known as ‘Pastor Dee’ didn’t realize that he was being called into the ministry until he said he heard the Lord speak to him while one of his daughters was convalescing following a serious illness. Blasingame preaches at Calvary Baptist Church at 210 W. Myrtle in Aransas Pass. Founded in 1949, the building sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Much of the structure was restored through hundreds of thousands of donated funds. Then, just a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Flint Hills’ Spill Larger, Damage Spread, Cleanup Ends

, , , , Homeowners along the neighboring banks of Ingleside on the Bay have feared it all along. But now the unthinkable of an environmental accident blamed on a giant crude oil tank farm next door in Ingleside has spread far beyond its earlier footprint, across the bay and has impacted popular beachfront in Corpus Christi as well as inland islands – habitats for various wildlife and once pristine fishing grounds. Flint Hills Resources has accepted full blame for the mishap, the cause still under investigation, but linked to a fueling pipeline that runs parallel to its shipping docks that...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Out & About

Shelter Fundraiser Early Next Month Pook’s Pub at 402 S. Commercial St. in Aransas Pass hosts a fundraiser Saturday, February 4 from 2-6:00 p.m. to benefit the Sandra Sue Benson SPCA Animal Adoption Center. For the Love of Paws is organizing the event. Pulled pork sandwiches and chips will be sold for $10 a plate. There will be a raffle and bake sale, too. All proceeds help support the San Patricio County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). Aransas Pass Hosts Texas Winter Market A popular attraction at the Aransas Pass Civic Center, 700 W. Wheeler Ave. returns this...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside ISD to Honor Board of Trustees Members for Their Dedication, Years of Service

In honor of a total combined 77 years of service to the Ingleside Independent School District, district representatives and community members alike are invited to celebrate the Board of Trustees all month long. With January as School Board Recognition Month, the district has sought to honor each trustee for their dedication and commitment to both the district as a whole and all of its students. Coinciding with this year’s theme of “Forward, Together” is Ingleside ISD’s family approach to education where everyone plays a part in the success of students and growth of the district. Highlights of the month-long honors include...
INGLESIDE, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Index

99
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Ingleside Index

Comments / 0

Community Policy