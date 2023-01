A taxpayer-funded Canadian theater organization has sparked outrage after announcing an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend. The National Arts Centre in Ottawa is putting on a “Black Out” night at its Babs Asper Theatre on Feb. 17 — the middle of Black History Month — for the performance of “Is God Is,” a play written by and starring Black women. “A Black Out is an open invitation to Black-identifying audiences to come and experience performances with their community,” the theater announced earlier this month. “The evenings will provide a dedicated space for Black theatregoers to witness a show that...

